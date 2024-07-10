Highlights The New York Knicks are interested in Alperen Sengun and Jalen Duren, per reports.

Both would be upgrades who could vault the Knicks to title favorites.

New York would most likely need to involve a third party to make a deal happen.

The New York Knicks are determined to acquire a replacement for Isaiah Hartenstein and have focused their attention on two of the more promising young centers in the NBA .

Marc Berman of the Palm Beach Post reported that the Knicks are still in the market for a center and are linked to Detroit Pistons big man Jalen Duren and Houston Rockets star Alperen Sengün .

Nearly every NBA team would be interested in the pair, considering how talented Sengun and Duren are. However, the details of making a trade for either one of them make this situation a bit tricky.

The Knicks traded almost all their draft capital, other than a couple of second-round picks, in their blockbuster deal to acquire Mikal Bridges earlier in free agency. Neither of these teams would part ways with their starting franchise center without receiving significant draft capital in return.

One thing the Knicks have displayed in the Leon Rose era is that this team will find a way to achieve what it has its heart set on. It did so at the 2024 trade deadline by acquiring OG Anunoby and did so with Bridges.

Either of the big men the team's interested in would significantly improve its current situation at the center position.

Duren and Sengun Would Transform an Already-Loaded Knicks Team

A capable center would connect all the pieces

New York is in its best position since the early 1990s under Patrick Ewing and company. The Knicks finished the 2023-24 season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference while dealing with the most injuries of any NBA team.

Ahead of the 2024-25 season, the Knicks are at full health and have made roster improvements that will raise their floor and ceiling even further.

The biggest loss the Knicks have suffered thus far in free agency is Hartenstein's departure to the Oklahoma City Thunder . New York couldn't match the contract the Thunder offered the impactful big man and was forced to watch him leave for nothing.

The Knicks still have Mitchell Robinson on the team, but his injury history raises a few flags regarding whether he can be trusted as a starting center.

Acquiring either Sengun or Duren would do wonders for this team and potentially elevate them to title favorites.

Alperen Sengun & Jalen Duren 2023-24 Season Stats Category Sengun Duren PTS 21.3 13.8 REB 7.9 10.2 BLK 0.9 0.8 FG% 53.7 63.1 FT% 69.3 70.7

Sengun and Duren both had career years for their respective teams. Sengun nearly led the Rockets to a Play-In Tournament appearance while taking the mantle of the team's best player during the season.

Duren was great in his sophomore season despite playing on the NBA's worst team.

Duren also received the honor of being chosen to participate on the USA Select Team, tasked with training with the USA National Team ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games .

The Knicks would most likely need to involve a third party to satisfy either team's demand for their centers since neither is in a rush to part ways with them.

The NBA has proved over the years that the unlikely is very possible. Although the possibility of either player suiting up for the Knicks is on the lower side ahead of the 2024-25 season, there is no ruling out the reality that it could happen.