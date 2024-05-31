Highlights Isaiah Hartenstein emerged as a valuable starter for the Knicks following Mitchell Robinson's injury.

Hartenstein performed impressively during the postseason, ranking 2nd on the team in win shares.

Retaining Hartenstein may be hard - projections suggest he may command $80-100 million on the market.

Following Mitchell Robinson's ankle injury, Isaiah Hartenstein emerged as a breakout contributor for the New York Knicks last season. As a starter, the 26-year-old center averaged 8.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. With him on the court, the Knicks outscored opponents by an astonishing +11.1 points per 100 possessions, which ranked in the 95th percentile among NBA players.

During the postseason, Hartenstein's strong play continued, averaging 8.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists across 13 games. His 1.0 playoff win shares ranked second on the team, trailing only Jalen Brunson.

Retaining Hartenstein should be a big priority for the Knicks this offseason, but it may prove to be more difficult than anticipated. According to Yahoo's Jake Fischer, Hartenstein could be offered upwards of $100 million on the open market.

"League executives and cap strategists are projecting Hartenstein will be able to draw at least $80 million, and perhaps upward of $100 million, from a team hoping to steal Hartenstein from Madison Square Garden."

Only eight NBA centers have a contract with at least $100 million in total value: Nikola Jokic, Karl-Anthony Towns, Joel Embiid, Rudy Gobert, Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo, Deandre Ayton, and Jarrett Allen. Seven of those eight players are All-Stars; the lone exception is Ayton, a former No. 1 overall pick. Right now, Hartenstein is not on that level.

Analyzing Hartenstein's Free Agent Market

He proved his value during the Knicks' postseason run

Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks hold Hartenstein's early-bird rights. As a result, their max offer would be a four-year, $72.5 million contract. That would be in the ballpark of Jakob Poeltl's four-year, $78 million deal with the Toronto Raptors, which feels like a good comparison.

For other interested teams, overpaying Hartenstein appears to be a necessity. He seems to be content in New York. In April, he expressed his desire to re-sign with the Knicks during an interview with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

"Right now, I'm focused on the Knicks. I love it here, and hopefully, we'll figure something out."

Therefore, matching the Knicks' potential $72.5 offer would be frivolous.

So, who could offer Hartenstein a large deal? The Oklahoma City Thunder have been linked to a number of centers this offseason. Hartenstein would give them a quality option behind Chet Holmgren. Furthermore, they have approximately $35 million in projected practical cap space, per Spotrac. So, offering Hartenstein a four-year, $100 million contract could make logical sense.

Another potential landing spot is the Memphis Grizzlies. Center is a major need for the franchise after trading veteran Steven Adams at the deadline. Unlike the Thunder, the Grizzlies do not have cap space to work with. So, they would have to negotiate a sign-and-trade with the Knicks. The Grizzlies could center an offer around Marcus Smart, who is on a two-year, $41.8 million contract, and draft compensation.

