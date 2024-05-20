Highlights Hartenstein was a significant player for the Knicks this season, specifically stepping up in the playoffs.

His value as a rebounder and all-around playmaker boosted opportunities for teammates.

Hartenstein's versatility and contributions make him a long-term asset for the Knicks.

For the New York Knicks to have nearly made the Eastern Conference Finals was more than respectable. New York had a barrage of injuries in the 2023-24 campaign, and their frontcourt was largely decimated.

Unfortunately for New York, they were not able to pull through and beat the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the second round, as the injuries became just too much to overcome for New York, as Indiana won 130-109 to have a chance to take on the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

In spite of that series loss, New York deserves their props. The Knicks hadn't had Julius Randle in the NBA Playoffs, along with trade deadline acquisition Bojan Bogdanovic, to go with Mitchell Robinson. Not to mention, Jalen Brunson (foot soreness) and Josh Hart (abdominal injury) were banged up, and OG Anunoby (hamstring) essentially played in just games versus Indiana.

Needless to say, it was tough sledding. Injuries aside, while Brunson was magnificent, the likes of Hart and Donte DiVincenzo gave New York a big lift in the playoffs, and as far as the others, Isaiah Hartenstein made his mark, too. In the process, Hartenstein showed why it'd be wise for New York to keep him around for the foreseeable future.

Isaiah Hartenstein Looks Like a Long-Term Piece for Knicks

Hard-working big should be a keeper for New York

Hartenstein stepped up time and time again this year for New York, and that carried over into the playoffs.

In the regular season, he had 7.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, and he's been a significant player for them. As was alluded to, with New York's injuries at various points, Hartenstein also often had to play a larger role, and the Knicks needed his playoff contributions.

In the postseason, he had 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per outing in an average of 29.8 minutes, and he was active on the defensive interior, with 0.9 blocks. His two-way impact was on display regularly for New York, and his tenacity has fit well with the Knicks.

Hartenstein's 2024 Playoff Splits Category Stat TS% 64.2% ORB% 12.7% AST% 16.6% AST/TO 2.42

The Knicks got otherworldly offensive production from one of the game's emerging superstars in Brunson, and he has quickly become one of the best guards and shot creators in the league.

But, Hartenstein, Hart and New York as a whole did help in generating additional opportunities for players like Brunson and DiVincenzo to have more attempts at getting quality looks. And without Randle available, that offensive rebounding was crucial for New York to have a chance at a deep run.

As shown above, Hartenstein had a robust offensive rebounding rate of 12.7 percent in the playoffs, and as a team, New York had led the NBA in offensive rebounding rate at 36.8 percent. Granted, some of that was attributed to Indiana not exactly being a defensive juggernaut, and the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round were playing with Joel Embiid not nearly at his full capacity, clearly.

Those caveats aside, Hartenstein and the Knicks were continually one of the league's top offensive rebounding squads this season, and Hartenstein's effort, strength and urgency all played into landing those extra looks. Of course, others like Hart factored into that, too.

It's not as if Hartenstein was just a rebounder for New York, though.

Throughout this postseason, he gave the Knicks valuable secondary playmaking, and in the playoffs, posted 3.5 assists per outing through 13 games, and had an assist rate of 16.6 percent. He demonstrates a great feel for dishing to cutters, he makes outlet passes, and after offensive boards, he was generating his share of on-target passes to shooters, or was ultimately having hockey assists.

That sort of impactful passing is a true boost from a big, and it meshes well with Hartenstein's interior touch as a roller or diving threat for New York's perimeter players. With Hartenstein having a terrific push shot and being an aggressive rim presence, him being a meaningful passer as well makes him difficult to account for, even despite him not being much of a shooter outside the paint.

Isaiah Hartenstein Did a Bit of Everything for Knicks

Knicks big man showed impressive versatility

With him being a player 7-foot size, and having a sturdy build, Hartenstein does plenty of thankless work for the Knicks, as was demonstrated throughout this season and in New York's time in the postseason. And he provides a valuable presence on the interior defensively, similarly to Robinson.

However, it's Hartenstein's combination of rebounding, solid screening, passing feel and touch that make him far more than just a big body to have for the Knicks. Although he has some room for improvement when it comes to limiting fouls, and potentially catch-and-shoot play, the hard-working big looks to be a player New York should want to have around long term.

The 26-year-old Hartenstein is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer after previously going to the Knicks via a two-year, $16 million deal in 2022. But, given what he showed this season and in the playoffs, one would imagine he could be in line for a bigger pay day.

Even with that in mind, with how well Hartenstein fits with this iteration of the Knicks, regardless of others, such as Robinson, involved, New York potentially losing Hartenstein would be a tough blow. He clearly means a lot to the Knicks, and looks like a keeper for them.