The New York Knicks are coming off a morale-boosting win against the Philadelphia 76ers. The game marked the return of O.G. Anunoby, who had missed the previous month due to a loose bone fragment in his right elbow. Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle are due to be back at some point prior to the playoffs, so this raises the question: what will the starting lineup look like?

The answer to this question depends on the Knicks’ health, of course. The lineup has looked drastically different over the last month and a half, which was a stark contrast to January. That month saw the Knicks feature a lineup of their top starters: Jalen Brunson, Randle, and Anunoby.

Due to their starters being in good health and starting every game, the Knicks blazed through the NBA in January, notching a 14-2 record, the best in the league. But after Randle and Anunoby went down, they were forced to rely further on their bench, which is one of the deepest in the league.

But despite that, they still struggled due to the absence of their starters. Isaiah Hartenstein has been one of those clutch players for the team this season. He was always a starter, more or less, even when the top trio were healthy. But he saw more extensive playing time once Mitchell Robinson went down, which was back in December.

When Robinson returns soon, this will beg the question: will Hartenstein still see adequate playing time and play a big role for the Knicks come playoffs?

Hartenstein’s Consistency

Hartenstein has provided consistency and above-average play this season

When the Knicks were in doubt, Hartenstein would step up. The 25 year old forward has proved extremely valuable for the squad this season, serving more of a utility role and filling areas when needed. He is not much of an offensive threat, averaging only 6.3 points per game this season which is higher than his career average of 5.8.

However, where Hartenstein lacks in offense, he picks up in defense. He is averaging 8.3 rebounds per game this season, which is much higher than his career average of only 5.8.

Additionally, he is averaging 2.2 assists per game which is higher than his career average of 1.6. With the absence of Mitchell Robinson, adefensive threat, Hartenstein has done his best to fill his role nicely.

Isaiah Hartenstein – 2023-24 vs. Career Stats Categories 2023-24 Season Career MP 24.9 19.8 PPG 6.8 5.8 RPG 8.3 5.5 APG 2.2 1.6 FG% 61.1 58.5 3PT% 33.3 31.0

Hartenstein’s on-the-court presence has also taken a drastic increase this season, due to him filling the shoes of those absent. He is averaging 24.9 minutes played per game, which is way higher than his previous high of 19.8 minutes he saw last year. Since he has never played this amount of minutes per game, it still leaves some questions about his game to be answered.

Playoff Potential

Hartenstein will most likely start, but his playing time will depend on the team’s health

Unlike Donte DiVincenzo, whom GMS analyzed earlier this month, Hartenstein will most likely start in the playoffs even if the team is fully healthy. That being said, he will most likely serve as the fifth starter. DiVincenzo has seen more starting time due to the absence of the top starters, but will almost certainly be moved to the bench if the Knicks are fully healthy.

The same cannot be said of Hartenstein. Even prior to the Knicks’ injuries, Hartenstein was still penciled into the starting lineup. The peak of the 2023-24 Knicks was in January, when they had all of their starters (besides Robinson) healthy. And during that time, Hartenstein served as the fourth starter.

If Robinson returns for the playoffs, a scenario could easily be envisioned where Hartenstein serves as the fifth starter. However, if the Knicks feel that defense is not their primary concern, due to the return of the defensive-elite Robinson, there is a non zero chance they may choose DiVincenzo to start, due to his offensive threat, and therefore push Hartenstein to the bench.

However, with Tom Thibodeau being a defensive-first coach, this scenario is unlikely. In the end, it all comes down to whether or not Mitchell Robinson returns, and as of now, it appears he is on track to. Julius Randle’s recovery has been a bit lengthier, and if he fails to return before the playoffs (which would not be an ideal scenario for New York), definitely look for Hartenstein to start.

Regardless, Hartenstein has been a valuable component of the Knicks this season. Therefore, there appears to be no reason why that would not continue to be the case come playoffs.