Highlights The Knicks secured the 2nd seed in the East with a 50-win season behind the stellar play of Jalen Brunson.

Brunson has more 40-plus point games this season than Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard combined.

The Knicks hope to parlay Brunson's leadership and strong bench play into a deep postseason run.

The New York Knicks ended their regular season on a high note on Sunday, taking down the Chicago Bulls in a 120–119 overtime win at Madison Square Garden. It was the fifth consecutive victory for the Knicks, and helped them jump into second place in the Eastern Conference.

It's the first time the Knicks have reached 50 wins in a season since Carmelo Anthony's prime in 2013.

Leading the effort for New York was point guard Jalen Brunson, who finished Sunday's game with 40 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. It was Brunson's 11th time reaching 40 points in a game this season, putting him ahead of an impressive list of names.

Brunson finished the year fourth in points per game, and proved in no uncertain terms that he made the leap to NBA superstardom. But the job is not yet done for Brunson and the Knicks.

The Eastern Conference Is Wide Open for the Taking

Could this be the year championship basketball finally returns to the Garden?

While the Boston Celtics have run away from the rest of the field in the East, the rest of the playoff picture is wide open, and with the Knicks now holding the second seed in the conference, they'll have every opportunity to make a deep run in the playoffs.

Along with getting home-court advantage for every series they play against teams not named the Celtics, their second-place finish also assures the Knicks that they won't have to face off against Boston until the conference finals, giving them time to prepare and potentially giving another playoff team the chance to take down the Celtics for them.

That said, the road to a title is never easy. In the first round, the Knicks will have to play host to the winner of Wednesday night's play-in tournament game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat.

While the Knicks won their season series against both teams, taking two out of three games from the Heat and three out of four from the 76ers, both teams present new challenges in the postseason.

The Heat have the power of "Playoff Jimmy" Butler to lean on come playoff time, while the Sixers appear to have superstar center Joel Embiid back at close to full strength after missing much of the regular season due to injury. That said, neither the Heat nor the Sixers have someone that has scored like Brunson this season.

Plus, Brunson won't be alone when he takes the court. The Knicks' roster has improved up and down the bench this year with the help of some of Brunson's college teammates. Donte DiVencenzo and Josh Hart, both of whom won the 2016 NCAA national championship with Brunson at Villanova, are contributing 15.5 and 9.4 points per game, respectively, and will be a key part of any effort to make a run this coming postseason.

Be warned: the Nova Knicks are on the prowl.