Highlights Jalen Brunson left Game 2 of the playoff series against the Indiana Pacers due to injury, but returned to the lead the New York Knicks to a 2-0 series lead.

Brunson's injury doesn't appaer to be serious, which is good news for a Knicks team that's been hit hard by injuries.

The Knicks vs. Pacers series will now head to Indiana for Games 3 and 4 and Brunson will remain the biggest difference maker on the floor.

Willis Reed running up the tunnel and returning to Game 7 of the 1970s NBA Finals from injury is arguably the most iconic moment in New York Knicks history. The best player on the team returns to a playoff game and helps carry the team to victory. On Tuesday night, the current best player on the Knicks had his own Willis Reed moment and sparked his team to a Game 2 victory.

Jalen Brunson, injured in the first quarter of the game, came back out at halftime and led the Knicks to a dominant second-half performance in a 130-121 victory in Game 2 of the Eastern Conferene Semifinals. The Knicks now lead the Indiana Pacers in the best-of-seven series two games to none.

Brunson, who had been on a scoring blitz the past five games, scored 24 points in the second half and finished with a team-high 29 points. Brunson was hobbled in the first quarter with a foot injury and immediately pulled himself out of the game and sat out the second quarter. But his return wasn't a shock to his coach, Tom Thibodeau.

"The mental toughness piece is so important. The ability to get through things. To be at your best when your best is needed, even when you may not be feeling your best. That's who he is. Great leader." - Tom Thibodeau on Jalen Brunson

Brunson's Impact on the Game

Pacers dominated while he was out

Brunson has been the best player for the Knicks all season and the playoffs have proven to be no different. But when he had to go out with a foot injury, the Pacers took advantage. Indiana outscored the Knicks by 10 in the second quarter to take a 10-point lead into halftime. The Pacers were led by Tyrese Haliburton's 22 first-half points.

But once Brunson returned, the Knicks came to life. New York dominated the third quarter, outscoring the Pacers 36-18 in the period. OG Anunoby had his highest scoring output as a Knick, pouring in 28 points. Donte DiVincenzo also scored 28 and Josh Hart, who played all 48 minutes again, added 19 points and 15 rebounds. Isaiah Hartenstein nearly had a triple-double with 14 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists.

Brunson led the charge in the fourth quarter, effectively working as the closer once again for the Knicks. He looked like he didn't miss a step, driving and pulling up for floaters and mid-range jumpers when the Knicks needed a bucket. He scored 14 points in the fourth to put away the game.

"A lot of toughness. We know that's his makeup, but that's also the makeup of our team." -Tom Thibodeau on Jalen Brunson

How Can the Knicks Battle Against Injuries

Anunoby left and didn't return

While Brunson was able to return and help lead the Knicks to the victory, another one of the Knicks players left the game and didn't return. Anunoby left with a hamstring injury and there was no update on his status immediately following the game. Brunson and Anunoby's injuries are just more of a slew that the Knicks have suffered this season.

The Knicks have been without Julius Randle since January and they have lost Bojan Bogdanovich and Mitchell Robinson during the playoffs. Players like Precious Achiuwa, Miles McBride, and Alec Burks saw increased minutes on Wednesday.

If Anunoby can't go in Game 3, it will be interesting to see what lineup Thibodeau plays. As long as Brunson is in it, the Knicks have a definite shot at winning.