This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights

Knicks' star guard Jalen Brunson suffered a left-hand fracture during Game 7.

Brunson was forced out of the game and unable to return due to the injury.

Despite the setback, Brunson had an impressive performance with 17 points and nine assists.

The New York Knicks lost superstar guard Jalen Brunson to a left-hand fracture in the middle of Game 7 against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

Brunson was forced out of the game and into the locker room due to injury, and courtside reporter Lisa Salters announced in the fourth quarter that Brunson was officially out for the remainder of the game.

"Just got this update from the Knicks, and it's not good," said Salters. "A fractured left hand. He's done for the day."

It was a brutal break for the Knicks, who were already trailing by 16 when news that Brunson would be unable to return.

Brunson had put up 17 points and nine assists for the Knicks before being ruled out.

Brunson's Injury Brings an End to a Magnificent Run Through the Postseason

Both the Knicks and Brunson found some magic in the playoffs.

The Knicks were unable to rally back after Brunson left the game, and the Pacers ultimately won Game 7 at Madison Square Garden 130–109.

The Pacers were on fire from the floor, shooting 67.1% on field goals, including 52.4% from beyond the arc. Despite a monumental effort from Donte DiVincenzo, who led the Knicks with 39 points, including going 9-of-15 from three, New York simply did not have the horses to keep up.

With the loss, the Knicks' magical run through the playoffs came to an end. It's a painful way to go out, as after New York's win in Game 5 at the Garden, spirits were high that the Knicks would be heading to the conference finals to face off against the Boston Celtics for a spot in the NBA Finals.

Instead, the Knicks will be on vacation before the start of June.

The loss also brought an end to Brunson's incredible run. Brunson averaged 31.1 points per game through the postseason this year, and eclipsed 40 points in five of the 13 playoff games the Knicks played.

On Sunday though, the Knicks' magic wasn't enough.

The Pacers will now move on to take on the Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, battling for the right to represent the East in the NBA Finals this year. It's the Pacers first trip to the conference finals since 2014, when they lost in six games to LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are left to regroup, having still not made the conference finals since 2000, when they lost to the Pacers in six games.

For Knicks fans, it's a brutal moment of déjà vu.