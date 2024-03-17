Highlights Jalen Brunson joined a pair of New York Knicks legends with back-to-back 40-point games in the victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Kings coach Mike Brown had high praise for the Knicks' star guard after the game.

Knicks currently sit as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, proving strong despite key absences and injuries.

Jalen Brunson continues to show why he's the heart of the New York Knicks, showcasing his elite scoring ability, doing so from anywhere on the floor while also defending opponents at a high level.

New York's 98-91 win over the Sacramento Kings saw Brunson finish with a game-high 42 points, four rebounds, four steals, and two assists on 17-of-28 shooting from the field. His scoring production also allowed him to make franchise history and garner praise from Sacramento head coach Mike Brown.

Brunson Joins Knicks Legends With Consecutive 40-point Games

Joined Carmelo Anthony, Patrick Ewing and Bernard King in Knicks' history

The 42 points he scored against Sacramento was the first time he reached the 40-point mark in consecutive games for the Knicks, following a 45-point eruption against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 14.

He also joined Knicks legends Carmelo Anthony, Patrick Ewing, and Bernard King as the only players in franchise history to accomplish the feat. Anthony was the last to do it, back in February 2014.

“I don’t have the resume those guys do, so it means a lot. But I’m just happy we found a way to win,” — Jalen Brunson

Brunson has been on an absolute tear this season, averaging a career-high 27.5 points, 6.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and a steal on 47.8 percent shooting from the field and 40.2 percent from beyond the arc. Following Saturday's performance, the first-time NBA All-Star has seven 40-point games to his name this year.

“You almost come to expect what Jalen did. It’s every night and it’s big play after big play. Every time you need a big bucket, he comes up with it," - Tom Thibodeau

Sacramento's coach Mike Brown also chimed in with his praise for the Knicks star guard, detailing how he managed to maneuver his way past Sacramento's defensive game plan against him.

Even on a night where Sacramento actually did great defensively by limiting the Knicks to scoring less than 100 points, their inability to slow down Brunson's production ultimately prevented them from getting the victory at home.

This also marked their first loss when allowing fewer than 100 points this season, dropping to 6-1.

Knicks Slowly Regaining Momentum

New York is currently fourth in the Eastern Conference standings

The Knicks have stood their ground despite the absences of Julius Randle and OG Anunoby, the latter who recently returned from injury.

New York holds the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings with a 40-27 record. Their win over Sacramento also improved their road record this season to a respectable 18-14, indicating that they are capable of winning games away from Madison Square Garden, a key to playoff success.

The Knicks are 2.5 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third seed while having a one-game lead over Orlando.

With back-to-back wins to stay in competition for a high seed in the conference, the Knicks resume their four-game road trip on the West Coast with a Monday night duel against the Golden State Warriors.