Highlights Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson agreed to a four-year, $156.5 million contract extension to stay in New York.

That's $113 million less than he would have been eligible for next summer.

Brunson's financial concession allows Knicks GM Leon Rose to add more pieces to the roster if he chooses.

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson is a rare breed of superstar.

Brunson has agreed to a four-year, $156.5 million contract extension to remain with the franchise—but that's not the headline here.

The All-NBA guard made a "largely unprecedented financial concession," according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, to give the Knicks additional roster and financial flexibility.

Essentially, Brunson took a $113 million pay cut.

With the Knicks trading for Mikal Bridges and re-signing OG Anunoby to a max extension this offseason, general manager Leon Rose would have been severely limited in his ability to add to New York's roster had Brunson signed the five-year, $269 million contract he could have next summer.