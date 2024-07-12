This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights

  • Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson agreed to a four-year, $156.5 million contract extension to stay in New York.
  • That's $113 million less than he would have been eligible for next summer.
  • Brunson's financial concession allows Knicks GM Leon Rose to add more pieces to the roster if he chooses.

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson is a rare breed of superstar.

Brunson has agreed to a four-year, $156.5 million contract extension to remain with the franchise—but that's not the headline here.

The All-NBA guard made a "largely unprecedented financial concession," according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, to give the Knicks additional roster and financial flexibility.

Essentially, Brunson took a $113 million pay cut.

With the Knicks trading for Mikal Bridges and re-signing OG Anunoby to a max extension this offseason, general manager Leon Rose would have been severely limited in his ability to add to New York's roster had Brunson signed the five-year, $269 million contract he could have next summer.