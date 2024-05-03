Highlights Jalen Brunson scored 37+ points in four straight playoff games, the first to reach this milestone since Michael Jordan in 1993.

Brunson led the Knicks to a 4–2 series win over the 76ers after scoring 41 points in Game 6.

Brunson impressed throughout the series, setting records and making big shots to lead the Knicks to the second-round.

The dust has finally settled on what has been a grueling and classic series between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers. When the smoke cleared, the Knicks stood tall and vanquished the 76ers, 4-2, by winning Game 6 on the road, 118-115.

Knicks star Jalen Brunson capped off his epic series with yet another masterclass and finished with 41 points and 12 assists to lead New York to the second-round of the NBA Playoffs, where they will face the Indiana Pacers.

According to The Athletic, Brunson is the first player since Michael Jordan in 1993 to score at least 37 points in four straight playoff games.

It's always special when someone gets mentioned in the same breath as His Airness. For context, Jordan accomplished the rare feat from Games 2 to 5 of the 1993 NBA Finals, where the Chicago Bulls defeated the Phoenix Suns in six games. Through that stretch, MJ scored 42, 44, 55, and 41 points, respectively.

Nonetheless, Brunson deserves all the recognition for the way he performed in this epic first-round series against the 76ers.

Jalen Brunson Had Special Series vs. the 76ers

Brunson averaged 35.5 PPG in 1st Round

After a rather slow start in the first couple of games of the postseason, Brunson finally found his rhythm in Game 3, where he broke out of his funk with 39 points, and only kept going up from there.

Brunson was a man possessed, especially in Games 4 and 6, where the Knicks had two impressive wins in Philadelphia. The lefty set a franchise record for most points in a playoff game with a playoff career-high 47 points in New York's Game 4 win, which gave them a 3-1 lead in the series.

Despite scoring 40 points in Game 5, the Knicks fumbled a chance to close the deal in Madison Square Garden. But the tough loss only opened up the opportunity for the emerging superstar to come up big on the road in Game 6 and deliver the goods in the fourth quarter, much like he has all season long, to put the 76ers down for good.

Jalen Brunson Playoff Stats vs. 76ers Category Stat PPG 35.5 RPG 4.5 APG 9.0 FG% 42.9% 3P% 30.4%

Brunson scored 14 points in the final period and made several big shots in a crucial stretch of the game, including consecutive three-pointers that broke a 95-all tie that ultimately swung the tide towards New York.

OG Anunoby and Josh Hart also made some clutch shots down the stretch. Hart, in particular, drained what ultimately became the game winner when he found himself wide open at the top of the key and cashed a three-pointer to give New York a 114-111 lead with 25.1 seconds to go.

The Knicks now have a date with the Pacers in the second round. Indiana took down the No. 3 seeded Milwaukee Bucks, who missed Giannis Antetokounmpo for the entire series.