Highlights OG Anunoby vouched for Jalen Brunson to win this year's NBA MVP award.

Brunson scored 39 points, his fifth straight 35+ point outing, to lead the Knicks to a statement win over the Celtics.

Brunson has carried an injury-riddled Knicks team all season long and emerged as one of the NBA's best players.

Another night, another Jalen Brunson masterclass. This time, he exploded for 39 points to lead the New York Knicks to a convincing victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. The 118-109 final score did not tell the entire story of how the Knicks dominated the top-seeded Celtics with a statement win as they continued to make a push for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

After Brunson notched his fifth straight game with at least 35 points, teammate OG Anunoby vouched for his All-Star teammate, stating that he's the NBA MVP this year, as The Athletic's Fred Katz revealed.

"[Brunson] should be the MVP." — OG Anunoby

Where Does Jalen Brunson Stand in the MVP Conversation?

Knicks star being overlooked again

Anunoby's statement is rather bold, considering Brunson hasn't been on the short-list of the MVP conversation this season. Most have Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić, and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the top three candidates to win the Michael Jordan Trophy this year.

Brunson, meanwhile, isn't even in the top 10 and only finds himself on the "and five more" section of the KIA MVP Ladder. But realistically, Brunson definitely has a case for MVP. At the very least, he should be a prominent name in the discussion or, at a minimum, be mentioned in most debates, especially with the way he has carried an injury-riddled Knicks team this year.

Anunoby wasn't the only one who put out a bold statement regarding Brunson. Two-time NBA champ and Inside the NBA co-host Kenny Smith also went as far as saying Brunson is the best player in the Eastern Conference right now.

Jalen Brunson Should Get More MVP Love

Brunson has carried an injury-riddled Knicks group all season

With averages of 28.6 points and 6.7 assists on over 48 percent field goal shooting, Brunson has been stellar all season long. But he has more than stepped up his game over his last five outings as his Herculean efforts have kept New York at a whisper's distance from the Milwaukee Bucks for the 2nd seed in the East.

The Knicks (48-32) have won four of their last five games and find themselves just a game behind the Bucks (49-31).

Jalen Brunson Stats - Last 5 Games Category Stats PPG 39.4 RPG 3.8 APG 8.4 FG% 54.3% 3P% 46.2%

Nonetheless, what Brunson has done for New York this season is nothing short of remarkable, considering the team has dealt with injuries across its roster all season.

Anunoby, the man who endorsed Brunson's MVP candidacy, missed 27 games due to an elbow injury. Julius Randle is already done for the season after he underwent surgery due to a dislocated shoulder. Mitchell Robinson also had a lengthy absence because of a severe ankle sprain.

Considering New York's injury woes and the heights that Brunson has taken them, this giant slayer should be earning more MVP love this season.