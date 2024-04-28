Highlights Jalen Brunson scored 47 points and made NBA playoff history with 85+ points & 20+ assists over 2 games.

Both teams struggled with subpar shooting in Game 4, with the Knicks holding Joel Embiid to zero points in the 4th quarter.

A woeful 4th quarter for the 76ers allowed the Knicks to secure a 97-92 victory and now lead the series 3-1.

Game 4 of the NBA playoff series between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers was a nail-biter, but Jalen Brunson would end up being the difference in the Knicks’ 97-92 victory.

Brunson scored 47 points in the contest, his record for any playoff game. He also made NBA history by becoming the first player in league history to score 85 or more points and have 20 or more assists over a two-game span in the playoffs.

Subpar Shooting From 76ers & Knicks

Game 4 was marked by subpar shooting on both sides

The game was not easy for either side, as both teams were mired with bad shooting, especially down the stretch. Donte DiVincenzo missed his first seven shots, leading to him sitting out for the rest of the game, and Josh Hart went 0-for-7 from the field (though he did finish with four points). Brunson acknowledged this, admitting that his team was sloppy at times.

“We just kept fighting and found a way to win. Now, it was a little ugly, scrappy, but I mean, we just kept staying connected and we found a way.” —Jalen Brunson

Meanwhile, for the Sixers, Joel Embiid put up 27 points in the game — a far cry from his 50-pointer in Game 3 — while failing to muster a single point in the fourth quarter. With Mitchell Robinson missing the game due to a sprained ankle sustained during the infamous Embiid foul in Game 3, the Knicks only had Isaiah Hartenstein to defend Embiid.

Knicks Keep Embiid at Bay

New York held Embiid to zero points in the fourth despite both defenders being out

Hartenstein committed five fouls, causing him to sit on the bench for almost the entire fourth quarter. The Sixers only scored 16 points in the final frame, even with both of the Knicks’ primary big men out. Brunson touched on the Knicks’ ability to silence Embiid in this game.

“I mean, we stuck together. And I mean, to do that is unheard of, the way [Embiid’s] playing, the level he's playing at. But I mean, like I said before, we stuck together, we found the way, and we just keep fighting.” —Jalen Brunson

Brunson appeared to sustain a knee injury at the end of the third quarter, which caused him to limp back to the locker room. However, he returned early in the fourth quarter and hit a basket over Embiid, making the game 86-81 Knicks, and they held the lead for good.

The 76ers’ woeful fourth quarter allowed New York to pull away with the decisive 97-92 win. They now lead the series 3-1 and will seek to close out the 76ers at home on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the 76ers will seek to get back into the series by taking Game 5, hoping to send the action back to Philly and make it 3-2.