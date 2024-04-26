Highlights Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has supported his star players, voicing his displeasure with officiating.

Jalen Brunson was frustrated by the foul discrepancy in Game 3.

Despite foul issues, the series against the Sixers has been physical and contentious.

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is widely regarded as one of the toughest coaches in the NBA, but after guiding the Knicks to their strongest regular season in 11 years, the veteran bench boss clearly has the backing of his star players.

Following New York's 125-114 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 3 of their first round matchup in the NBA Playoffs, star guard Jalen Brunson was unhappy with some of the officiating on the night; notably, the lack of fouls that were called on him and the significant free-throw discrepancy between the two sides.

The Sixers went to the line 33 times during the game, with Joel Embiid scoring 21 of his 50 points at the charity stripe. The Knicks, on the other hand, only shot 19 free throws, with Brunson taking 12 of them.

Thibodeau made his feelings about the officiating clear in his postgame press conference.

"I'll send my clips in like I do every game, and then they'll say 'marginal contact.' And then we'll have marginal contact on Embiid, and he'll be at the line 21 times."

Physicality Has Dictated This Series

Refereeing decisions have come under scrutiny

The Knicks-76ers series has been one of the most physical of the first round so far, with controversial calls dictating games at important junctures.

Following the game at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, Brunson was appreciative of his head coach for coming to his team's defense over the foul discrepancy.

"It’s amazing. I wouldn’t expect anything else. It’s just the relationship that we have. And it’s not just me, it's everyone who's on that floor, who's on that bench. He’s going to fight for everybody, that's just who he is, that's his mentality. I wouldn't have it any other way."

Despite going off for 35 points in the loss on Thursday, Brunson has found his difficult to score against Philly, partly due to his inability to get to the free-throw line with the same consistency as he was used to earlier this season.

The 27-year-old recently discussed the change of strategy in NBA officiating on his podcast with Knicks teammate and long-time friend Josh Hart.

"I feel like post All-Star (break)...like you were able to be more physical, they weren't calling as many touch fouls and things like that."

Despite the clear foul discrepancy in Game 3, the calls have just about evened themselves out throughout the series, with the 76ers benefitting from only seven more free throws than the Knicks over all three games.

Knicks vs 76ers - Free Throw Totals Game Knicks 76ers Game 1 28 22 Game 2 23 22 Game 3 19 33 TOTAL 70 77

Philadelphia will look to even the series at two wins apiece at home when they host New York on Sunday at 1PM ET.