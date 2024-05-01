Highlights Maxey's incredible performance saved the Sixers, hitting clutch shots to extend the game in the last 30 seconds, including a four-point play on a foul by Mitchell Robinson.

Brunson displayed leadership by taking blame for Robinson's mistake, despite not being involved.

Maxey's outstanding stats show his dominance in the series, keeping the Sixers alive in the playoffs and he'll go toe-to-toe with Brunson in Game 6.

With 28.9 seconds remaining in Game 5 of the first-round NBA Playoff matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks, it felt like time to pack up the series and begin preparing for the Knicks' next opponent. But while trailing by six points, it quickly became (or continued to be) the Tyrese Maxey show for the Sixers.

And the most unbelievable stretch of Maxey's young NBA career couldn't have come at a better time.

Maxey quickly hit a three-pointer after a timeout with 25 seconds remaining and was fouled by Mitchell Robinson in a head-scratching moment for the Knicks big man. After Josh Hart made 1-of-2 free throw attempts, it was Maxey again, who drained a 34-foot three-pointer from the logo to tie the game with 8.1 left on the clock and ultimately send the game to overtime.

We know what happened from there, as the Sixers went on to pull out a six-point win in Madison Square Garden and force what felt like a highly improbable Game 6 just minutes prior. While Maxey was, rightfully, the storyline on this night, Robinson's foul drew major criticism from insiders, analyst, fans and everyone in-between.

Jalen Brunson Took Blame for Mitchell Robinson's Foul on Tyrese Maxey

Brunson continues to show impressive leadership for Knicks

Jalen Brunson put together another masterpiece performance in Game 5, scoring 40 points on 15-of-32 shooting while dishing out six assists along with three rebounds and three steals. And while Robinson's foul on Maxey had nothing to do with him, the explosive guard still stepped up and placed the blame on himself for it, as Dan Devine of Yahoo Sports detailed.

“I think we’ve just got to be on the same page, all five of us. I think some of us thought that we were going to foul. We weren’t. And that’s on me — I have to be ready to communicate things like that on the court. Yeah, I’ve got to do a better job of leading.” - Jalen Brunson

Brunson faulted himself for not communicating that the Knicks shouldn't foul, and while it's impressive to see him step up for his teammate like this, even Robinson himself bluntly admitted to the mistake he made.

"I mean, I’m gonna just take it like a man, I f****d up.” - Mitchell Robinson

Tyrese Maxey Continues Unreal Tear Through First-Round Series vs. Knicks

Sixers guard has superb marks across the board through five games

There's no reason to sugarcoat the fact that Maxey saved the Sixers' season on Tuesday night. Joel Embiid had an excellent overtime period, especially defensively, but it was Maxey who even made overtime a possibility for Philly.

Maxey's 46-point, nine-assist performance in Game 5 highlighted just how stellar he's been throughout this series against the Knicks. The 23-year-old guard averaged 32.4 points, 7.2 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three-point range in the first round.

But as great as Maxey had been through the start of the series, Tuesday night's performance was one that Sixers fans won't soon forget. And most importantly, it keeps the Sixers alive and returning home with a fighting chance if they can win Game 6.

It's still a tall task for the Sixers to overcome after trailing 3-1, but if they can get the job done at home, anything can happen in a Game 7 during the NBA playoffs.