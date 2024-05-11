Highlights Jalen Brunson missed an awkward, leaning three-pointer with the Knicks down three with 13 seconds remaining in their Game 3 loss to the Pacers.

Brunson criticized the shot after the game, calling it "terrible."

Brunson and the Knicks likely could have gotten a quick two or a better three, and now face a Pacers team that has been given life.

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks had a chance to tie up Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers in the final seconds, but didn't get off a good look.

Moments before, Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard hit a deep, stepback three-pointer as the shot clock expired, putting the Pacers up three with 16.4 seconds left.

However, plenty of time remained for the Knicks, and as this postseason has shown, they are a team that knows the importance of playing until the final buzzer. On the ensuing inbound, Brunson came around a curl on the right wing, caught the ball, ducked between multiple defenders and put up an awkward, leaning three-pointer as he contorted his body, perhaps trying to draw a foul.

The shot missed, and the Pacers got the rebound. They hit two free throws to go up five and seal the victory.

After the game, no one was more critical of the ugly attempt than Brunson himself. Brunson, who finished the game with 26 points on 10-of-26 shooting, doubled-down on his assessment after he was asked if he was aware of how much time remained.

"It's a terrible decision and something I need to learn from. "I knew the time. I knew everything that was going on. I just made a terrible decision."

The problem for Brunson and the Knicks was that they still had time to seek other shots. Brunson could have driven the lane for a quick layup, and the Knicks could have played the foul game. The Pacers entered the night shooting just 69 percent from the free throw line (though they were better in Game 3, hitting 15-of-18).

As some might recall, the Knicks have had some good luck at stealing the ball back on late inbounds this postseason.

Brunson also probably could have driven the ball, then kicked it out to a shooter. Donte DiVincenzo had carried the Knicks offense in Game 3 and was 7-of-10 from three at that point.

After the game, Brunson acknowledged that he knew it was a possibility the Pacers would foul him to avoid a three, but he did not directly say it was the reason he took such a quick shot.

Either way, it was a brutal finish for a Knicks team that had the chance to take a commanding 3-0 series lead. After trailing throughout much of the first half and early third quarter, the Knicks came storming back to take a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter.

However, fatigue seemed to catch up to them. The Knicks at one point missed eight straight field goal attempts in the fourth quarter, as the Pacers chipped away at the lead. New York managed just 16 fourth-quarter points in Game 3.

Now there are major questions about how much New York has left in the tank. They are severely short-handed. Brunson is battling a foot injury which seemed to limit him in Game 3. OG Anunoby missed Game 3 and is already ruled out of Game 4 with a hamstring injury. The Knicks are already without Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, and Bojan Bogdanovic. The heavy minutes the remaining rotation players have shouldered seem likely to catch up at some point.

Of course, the Knicks have proven all season that they refuse to lay down and can't be counted out. And Brunson has shown an incredible ability to bounce back from low — even "terrible" — moments.