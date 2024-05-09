Highlights Jalen Brunson's injury initially worried Knicks fans, but he returned in the second half to lead New York to the win in Game 2.

Brunson's performance mirrored Willis Reed's epic comeback, 54 years to the day the Knicks legend led the team to the 1970 NBA title.

Brunson is leading the playoffs in fourth quarter points.

New York Knicks fans held their breath for a while when Jalen Brunson went and stayed in the locker room due to a foot injury for the entire second quarter of Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers. Brunson, however, emerged from the locker room and warmed up during half-time to send the Madison Square Garden crowd into a frenzy.

With his return, the Knicks overcame a 10-point deficit at the break. Brunson spearheaded New York's second half comeback to lead the Knicks to the 130-121 victory and secure a 2-0 series lead over the Pacers.

With the injury scare still quite a concern following the game, Brunson gave an optimistic update on his foot and assured Knicks fans that he will be fine moving forward as the series shifts to Indiana for Game 3.

"I'm all good, and that's it... I just felt a little discomfort, and then went from there." - Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson Channels Willis Reed In Game 2

Brunson's 24 second half points helped Knicks overcome 10-point halftime deficit

Jalen Brunson channeled his own Willis Reed in Game 2 with his epic comeback to lead the Knicks to victory on Wednesday night. Coincidentally, Brunson's epic return came 54 years to the day when the Knicks legend dramatically emerged from the locker room in Game 7 of the NBA Finals to lead New York to the 1970 NBA Championship.

New York predictably struggled without their franchise superstar throughout the second period, but his inspirational return in the second half fueled the Knicks to a 36-18 third quarter.

Jalen Brunson 2nd Half Stats vs. Pacers Category Stats PTS 24 AST 4 FG-A 9-16 3P-A 2-5

Brunson poured in 24 of his 29 points in the second half, including 14 in the fourth quarter. He made several clutch baskets down the stretch, including a tough floater in the lane with 41 seconds remaining to put the Pacers to bed in Game 2.

Unfortunately, Brunson's streak of 40-point games came to a halt at three, largely due to the 12 minutes he missed in the second quarter. But nonetheless, the spitfire point guard still came through when his team needed him the most, as he has done all season long.

Jalen Brunson: The King of the Fourth

Knicks star leads the NBA in 4th quarter points in the playoffs

It's honestly worth wondering just where the New York Knicks would be without Jalen Brunson. The Knicks have been dealt with several injuries throughout the course of the season and even into the playoffs.

Julius Randle (shoulder), Mitchell Robinson (ankle), and Bojan Bogdanovic (foot) are all done for the year. Heck, even OG Anunoby suffered a hamstring injury midway through Game 2 and did not return and his status for Game 3 is still up in the air.

With all these injuries, Brunson has carried the Knicks time and time again throughout the playoffs. The man has especially done the heavy lifting when the pressure is at its highest. Brunson is currently leading the 2024 NBA Playoffs in fourth quarter scoring, averaging 10.4 points per game. Over his last three games, he is turning in 16.3 points on over 57 percent shooting in the fourth quarter.

The Knicks have a chance to put a stranglehold on this series if they are able to take Game 3 in Indiana on Friday.