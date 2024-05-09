Highlights Josh Hart's relentless hustle and adaptability make him a crucial player in the Knicks' playoff success.

Compared to his previous seasons, Hart's versatility and effort have significantly bolstered the Knicks in the postseason.

Hart's emergence as a dependable scorer and hard worker draws parallels to past Knicks legends, enhancing the team's core for success in the playoffs.

The New York Knicks' success in the NBA Playoffs has been one of the greatest storylines in the NBA. Despite dealing with significant injuries to key rotational pieces, the Knicks have stuck with a strict 6-7-man rotation. A major reason they've been able to remain successful is the resilient performance of Josh Hart.

The 6-foot-4 guard is on his fourth team in seven years yet has completely evolved his game to fit the role needed by him. Hart plays with tremendous heart in every single play, allowing head coach, Tom Thibodeau, to gain the utmost trust in the scrappy guard. Hart is the first player since Jimmy Butler in 2013 to play all 48 minutes at least four times in a single postseason.

Coincidentally, Thibodeau was Butler's coach when he reached that milestone during his time with the Chicago Bulls. Hart has been one of the most dependable players for the shorthanded Knicks, who are without Julius Randle and Bojan Bogdanovic for the remainder of the season, and Mitchell Robinson for the foreseeable future.

Thibodeau is notoriously known for playing his starters' heavy minutes in the NBA Playoffs, for which he has received criticism. However, Hart is unlike any player that has played under Thibodeau.

Following the Knicks' 130-122 Game 2 victory over the Indiana Pacers, Hart was asked if he expects to play all 48 minutes in every game going forward, to which he provided a compelling response.

"Thibs always asks me if I need [a break], and I always tell him no. It's something I want to do."

Prior to becoming a member of the Knicks, the highest average of minutes Hart averaged was in the 2022-23 season with the Portland Trail Blazers in the 51 games before being dealt to New York. This postseason run has changed the narrative surrounding Hart in an extremely positive way.

Hart Emerging as One of The Best Role Players in The NBA

The effort that Hart plays with is second to none and raises the Knicks' ceiling

Hart had the reputation of being a great all-around player, but Tom Thibodeau unlocked another aspect of Hart's game that is now being unleashed in the postseason. The former Villanova product is the hardest worker on the court, and it's showing in the box score.

Josh Hart 2023-24 NBA Playoffs Stats Category Stats MIN 46.8 PTS 18.0 REB 12.3 AST 5.3 USG% 17.6 PSA 119.0

Hart has been the ultimate contributor and affects the game without needing the ball to be successful. Knicks guards, Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo are the lead ball handlers for New York, yet Hart is second in team scoring during the postseason at 18 points per game.

Despite a usage rate of just 17.6, Hart provides so much for the Knicks due to his unwavering effort on the glass to create second-chance opportunities. Hart has tallied 15+ rebounds on three separate occasions thus far in the postseason, including a 17-rebound performance in a Game 3 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round. Although standing at just 6-foot-4, Hart is second in total rebounds in the 2024 playoffs with 102, behind Nikole Jokic with 105.

Hart has been one of the major reasons the Knicks were able to stay afloat following Randle's injury during the second half of the season. Although Hart has adapted to a role consisting of doing the little things, he is still capable of being a competent scorer in the NBA. In the 2021-22 season, once traded to the Portland Trail Blazers, Hart averaged 19.9 points per game in the role change.

New York has accepted Hart as one of their own and after his first full season with the team, he is en route to becoming a legend with the Knicks. The same grit and grind that Knick greats such as Charles Oakley, Marcus Camby, and Anthony Mason brought to Madison Square Garden on any given night, is being replicated by Hart.

The Knicks have built an amazing core consisting of the Villanova trio of Brunson, DiVincenzo, and Hart. The skill sets of those three have meshed tremendously and have positioned the team for their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2000.