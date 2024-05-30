Highlights Josh Hart staunchly defends Tom Thibodeau for 'unfair' criticism over how he handles his players.

No one logged more minutes for the New York Knicks during the first 10 games of the playoffs, but instead of calling his coach to the mat, Josh Hart continues to defend coach Tom Thibodeau.

With many Knicks injuries in the 2024 playoffs — including four regulars sidelined, plus star point guard Jalen Brunson playing through various ailments — Hart never gave into the idea of Thibodeau mismanaging his rotations. When he was asked before Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers what he thinks of the outside narrative, Hart denied the naysayers.

More recently, Hart backed his head coach again. If anyone has a right to complain about Thibodeau's minute clinics, it would be Hart, who logged a 53-minute game this postseason.

Hart Rebuffs Criticism of His Head Coach

When the Knicks steamrolled the Pacers, 121-91 to take a 3-2 series edge, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau was a lightning rod for criticism. Some blamed New York's blowout loss on fatigue. Josh Hart played 44.1 minutes per contest through Games 1-4.

“You expect ignorance when people have no idea what goes on in this building. People love to have a narrative or a label and run with it. None of those guys are here watching us practice. None of those guys are watching what we do." – Josh Hart

Hart played four games this postseason without an ounce of rest, including a 53-minute output in Game 5 of the opening round against the Philadelphia 76ers . The perception of Thibodeau overworking has led players polled by The Athletic to vote for the veteran coach as someone they would least like to play for.

Hart once again came to the defense of Thibodeau during an appearance on Ryan Clark's "Pivot Podcast," tearing apart the idea Thibodeau misuses personnel.

"I think (Thibodeau) got an unfair narrative that kind of follows him around. I think sports in general, once you get a label, it's almost impossible to change that label, to change that narrative. "It might have been like that in Chicago or Minnesota, wherever he was, but since my year, year-and-a-half I've been (in New York), it be light. It be chill. We probably went live six or seven times this whole season during practice. Most of the time it's more mental. It's more, alright we're running through these plays ... it's more the mental part where you have to lock in when you practice. It's not really physical. We're not really running up and down, we're not really doing much."

New York's Injury-Raved Roster an Indictment of Thibodeau?

The veteran coach's style has been disapproved by many

Former NBA player and three-time Sixth Man of The Year Award winner Lou Williams suggests that Thibodeau is to blame for the fatigue the Knicks endured in the playoffs against the Indiana Pacers.

“It’s also fair for Thibs to get some criticism for sure. For Josh Hart, to go to the bench for the first time in Game 3, that’s insanity. You have to find ways to buy minutes for these guys. This thing went seven games. That stuff starts to matter when you get down to Game 6 or Game 7.” – Lou Williams on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back.

Over the past decade, the basketball community has had a two-sided discussion on Thibodeau's coaching philosophies. Ex-NBA player Richard Hamilton holds Thibodeau responsible for the decision that altered one of the most promising careers of the past 20 years. When asked about the constant injuries former NBA MVP Derrick Rose suffered, Hamilton gave a blunt response:

"To be honest with you, he shouldn’t have been in the game. He shouldn’t. I mean, when you look at it right, and especially you know, I won in Detroit right, and we always understood if we do our job in the first three quarters. We can rest because we all know that in order to win a championship, you got to be healthy; you got to be prepared, and you got to try to get as much rest as possible. That’s number one especially when you were number one seed. If we put Philly out the game early, it’s time to bring guys to the bench. So I do believe that Derrick should have been on the bench at that time. Why? Why? Why is he in the game? I mean, I was scratching my head just like everybody else in the city of Chicago. There’s no reason why none of them guys should have been in the game. Because when you looked at our team, just looked at our team, we had a great bench too. So there’s no is no way Derrick should have been on the floor."

Rightly or wrongly, Thibodeau has been one of the most scrutinized NBA coaches ever. Still, the Knicks would not be where they are without him as he's helped regain the long-lost winning identity of the franchise.