This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Josh Hart was ejected for a Flagrant 2 foul, kicking Javonte Green in a game against the Chicago Bulls.

Hart logged 11 minutes with no points before the controversial foul.

The Knicks were trailing the Bulls by a score of 28-17 at the time of the incident.

New York Knicks shooting guard Josh Hart was ejected from Friday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls.

With 34 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Hart was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for kicking Javonte Green in the head. During a drive to the basket, Hart took a jump and landed awkwardly, with his right leg swooping around the back of Green’s head, whacking him in an awkward angle.

The contact caused Green to fall down to the court and lie in pain for some time. Ultimately, the officials determined that the foul was of the Flagrant 2 kind, and Hart was automatically ejected from the contest.

Hart finished the game with 11 minutes of play, in which he recorded zero points, one rebound, one assist, and one steal. He was also 0 for 2 from the field.

This season, Hart is averaging 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He is shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 30.5% from the three point range. In 75 games played, he is averaging 33.3 minutes played.

Meanwhile, Green, who was a bench player in this game, went on to have a fantastic game, recording a double-double consisting of 25 points and 13 rebounds.

He also had a true shooting percentage of 79.3 percent, becoming the first Bulls player to reach those figures since Pau Gasol in 2014.

The Knicks were trailing 28-17 at the time of the incident. They would go on to lose the game by a score of 108-100, dropping four of their last five games. New York currently finds itself down to fifth in the Eastern Conference, with several teams in that conference within a game of each other.

The Bulls are ninth in the East and have clinched a spot in the Play-In Tournament, along with the Atlanta Hawks.