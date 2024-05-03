Highlights The New York Knicks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in a 4-2 series, showcasing intense gameplay and thrilling overtime finishes.

Josh Hart's high energy and increased productivity propelled the Knicks to victory against the Sixers in the playoffs.

Hart's improved 3-point efficiency will be crucial for the Knicks in the upcoming series against the Indiana Pacers, known for their high-scoring offense.

The New York Knicks ended the Philadelphia 76ers' 2023-2024 season, defeating them in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The 4-2 victory for New York was one of the most entertaining opening matchups in years. This series was jammed-packed with exciting storylines, from thrilling overtime finishes to fans taking over arenas on the road.

New York's energy on the glass and defense was constant throughout each game. They hustled for key offensive rebounds, dived for loose balls, and were physical with Joel Embiid- a classic brand of head coach Tom Thibodeau basketball. Nobody embodied the Knicks head coach's mentality more than Josh Hart. His energy was infectious for his squad on the hardwood, and after New York's series victory, he brought some of that personality to his post-game press conference.

Thibodeau also joked with reporters after the series victory when one asked him if he planned to give Hart some rest on the bench.

"Josh is never close to coming out. It was a passing thought. I let it pass." -Tom Thibodeau

Hart Did Not Want to Sit

Thibodeau gave Hart heavy minutes throughout the series

Hart played at least 42 minutes in every game against the Sixers and responded to the challenge with increased production. He recorded a whopping 53 minutes in the Knicks' game-five loss when Tyrese Maxey went nuclear down the stretch to force overtime.

Josh Hart - Regular Season vs Playoff Stats 2023-2024 Stat Regular Season Playoffs PPG 9.4 16.8 RPG 8.3 12.3 3PT% 31 43.2 USG% 13.5 16.6 MPG 33.4 46.3

Hart's efficiency from beyond the arc jumps off the page in the chart above. He averaged 2.7 triples per game in the series compared to just one in the regular season. Hart hit a clutch shot from downtown to give New York a three-point lead with under 25 seconds left in the closeout game.

The former Villanova University wing must continue his three-point success to keep the Knicks' offense running smoothly. If he reverts to his regular season form, opposing defenses will dare him to shoot, shrinking the floor for Jalen Brunson to operate in his signature mid-range area. Isaiah Hartenstein and Mitchell Robinson are not threats from the perimeter, so Hart has to be the one to step up.

New York now faces the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. After beating the Milwaukee Bucks in their opening series, Indiana will come to Madison Square Garden with its high-octane, fast-paced offense. The Pacers led the NBA in points in the paint at 57.9 per game in the regular season. Will the Knicks' physical brand of defense slow down Indiana, or will the Pacers' offense overrun New York? NBA fans should circle this second-round matchup on their calendars to find out.