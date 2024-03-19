Highlights Josh Hart became the first player since Rajon Rondo in 2015 to record a triple-double while playing all 48 minutes.

Despite being extra short-handed once again, the New York Knicks got a gutsy 119-112 win on the road over the Golden State Warriors on Monday night. Jalen Brunson may have led the way with 34 points, but Josh Hart's triple-double while playing all 48 minutes was the story of the game.

Receiving the Tom Thibodeau special, Hart went wire-to-wire and notched his fifth career triple-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. Per StatMuse, the Knicks forward became the first player since Rajon Rondo in 2015 to record a triple-double while playing all 48 minutes.

For those wondering, Rondo achieved the feat as a member of the Sacramento Kings and tallied 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 15 assists during an early November game against the Detroit Pistons.

Josh Hart is the heart and soul of New York

Stepping up for the short-handed Knicks

With another 34 points against Golden State, Jalen Brunson is officially in "take over" mode as he now has 121 points over his last three outings. Brunson is undoubtedly the offensive engine that makes the Knicks go. But Josh Hart is the embodiment of what it means to be the heart and soul of the Knicks.

Hart may have struggled from the field, going just 5-of-18 overall, including 0-of-6 from beyond the arc. But the former Villanova standout showed that his impact lies beyond his scoring.

Not only did he showcase his all-around presence as the Knicks' glue guy, but he also proved just how much of an ironman he is. And he did all that while being tasked with chasing around Warriors superstar Stephen Curry for a good chunk of the game.

Deuce McBride career night

Took advantage of the opportunity

Josh Hart wasn't the only one who received the Tom Thibodeau treatment on Monday night. Though he did not go wire-to-wire like Hart did, Deuce McBride only rested for a good minute as the Ironman bros took the tall task of guarding Stephen Curry throughout the evening. With their defensive efforts, Curry shot just 8-of-20 from the field and 4-of-13 from long distance.

McBride drew the start and made the most of his opportunity by scoring a career-high 29 points on 9-of-13 shooting, including 6-of-9 from beyond the arc. The 23-year-old was scorching in the first half as he scored 19 of his 29 in the first half, going 5-of-7 from long distance through the first 24 minutes of action.

Deuce McBride Performance vs. Warriors Category Stats Points 29 FG 9-13 3P 6-9 FT 5-6

The 6-foot-2 guard entered Monday's contest averaging just 6.5 points in a little over 15 minutes per contest. But he came prepared and played perhaps the best game of his career — and against the greatest point guard of this generation at that.