The New York Knicks took down the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Wednesday night, 130–121. With the win, the Knicks took a commanding 2–0 lead in the series, and look to be in strong position to reach the conference finals.

It was a team effort from New York to secure the win, with all three of the "Nova Knicks" contributing in a massive way to the victory. Jalen Brunson finished with 29 points, despite missing the entirety of the second quarter while dealing with an injury. Donte DiVincenzo added 28 points of his own along with six rebounds and four assists, all while shooting 6-of-12 from beyond the arc. And Josh Hart finished with an impressive 19 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists on the night.

But Hart's most impressive play might have come not on the court, but rather from a bit of banter he shared with NBA legend Reggie Miller, who was serving as color commentator on the game for TNT's broadcast team.

Throughout the game, the crowd had jeered Miller, an historic enemy at Madison Square Garden, with chants of "F--- you Reggie!"

With just 22 seconds left on the clock on Wednesday night, Hart made his way over to the commentary table to echo the chants of the home crowd directly into Miller's ear.

"I don't know if you heard, but I think they're saying, 'F--- you,'" Hart told Miller.

It's No Surprise That Reggie Miller Is Still Public Enemy No. 1 at Madison Square Garden

Miller orchestrated some of the most iconic moments of his career at the expense of the Knicks

During his playing career with the Pacers, Miller was an absolute menace, and often left the Knicks on the losing end of heartbreakers. In Game 5 of the 1994 Eastern Conference finals, Miller dropped 39 points on the Knicks, including 25 in the fourth quarter, to take a 3–2 lead in the series.

While the Knicks would go on to win that series, the very next season, Miller would once again bring nightmares to the Garden once again. With the Pacers trailing 105–99 with just 18 seconds to play in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, Miller scored eight points in nine seconds to steal a win.

Despite these memories now being 30 years in the past, Madison Square Garden did not forget. Miller certainly heard the chants as he worked to do his job for TNT, but Hart just wanted to make sure the message came through loud and clear. He confirmed as much in the Knicks' locker room after the game.

As things stand, it looks as though the Knicks will get the last laugh in this round of the ongoing rivalry between MSG and Miller. With their win on Wednesday night, New York jumped out to a 2–0 series lead over Indiana, with Game 3 set to tip off on Friday.