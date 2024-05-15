Highlights Alec Burks has averaged 24 PPG in Knicks' last 2 games off the bench.

Burks has stepped up amidst the Knicks' injury-riddled season.

Burks' emergence provides an extra scoring option for the Knicks.

Last Sunday, the New York Knicks suffered a devastating blowout loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 4. With Indiana's win, they tied the series 2-2 and forced the momentum to shift their way. Despite the loss, there was one major silver lining for the Knicks--Alec Burks.

In the game, Burks scored a team-high 20 points while shooting 5-for-11 from the field off the bench. Additionally, the 32-year-old recorded five rebounds and two assists. It was fair to assume that Burks, who averaged 6.5 PPG in 23 regular season games with New York, had nothing more than a one-game breakout. However, in Game 5, Burks once again impressed off the bench.

In the 30-point win, Burks scored 18 points on 6-for-11 shooting, including 5-for-8 from the three-point line, and recorded five rebounds.

Following the game, teammate Josh Hart, who also scored 18 points in Game 5, praised Burks and called him "a true professional."

"He's a true professional. He's someone who's staying ready. You see him every day working hard, getting shots up, getting his work in. That's what pros do."

Furthermore, head coach Tom Thibodeau echoed Hart's praise of Burks, saying he is "not surprised" by his recent play.

"I'm not surprised. He's had a terrific career and I think he's got a lot left in the tank."

Why Alec Burks' Emergence is Important for the Knicks

Burks has averaged 24 points per game in the Knicks' last two games

For much of the season, the Knicks have dealt with a plethora of devastating injuries. All-Star Julius Randle has been out of action since January due to a shoulder injury, and big man Mitchell Robinson has been ruled out for the remainder of the postseason due to an ankle injury.

Furthermore, OG Anunoby is likely out for the rest of the series, and Bojan Bogdanovic is expected to miss the rest of the playoffs. With Burks' recent breakout performances, it gives the Knicks an extra scoring option off the bench, and maybe even most importantly, another reliable player to keep in the playoff rotation.

It is unlikely Burks will start for the Knicks at any point in their playoff run, but his exceptional performances could earn him some extra playing time.

With a 3-2 series lead, the Knicks will head back to Indiana for Game 6 on Friday, May 17. The Knicks will look to close out the series and advance to their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2000.

All stats courtesy of Basketball Reference, StatMuse, and NBA.com.