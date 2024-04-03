Highlights Josh Hart likened Jimmy Butler to a video game character, suggesting he performs and essentially is more locked in on the main goal of winning a title late in the season.

Butler has notably improved his performance from the regular season to the playoffs, earning the nickname "Playoff Jimmy."

Both the Knicks and Heat are fighting for playoff seeds in the East, potentially setting up an exciting postseason matchup.

New York Knicks shooting guard Josh Hart had some interesting but overall kind words for Jimmy Butler prior to their matchup on Tuesday night.

Hart offered some lighthearted trolling to the Miami Heat forward, using an analogy describing the manner in which Butler coasts during the regular season, only to heat up come the playoffs, as Stefan Bondy of the New York Post revealed.

“Jimmy kind of does side quests during the year until about April. Then he starts locking in. I'm sure people are going to see that maniac competitive side now that he's done with the side quests and he's on to the main quest.” — Josh Hart

Hart compares Butler to a video game character who is embarking on quests, as typically done in video games. He claims that throughout most of the season, Butler embarks on side quests and then come postseason, he locks into the main quest, which is the playoffs.

The analogy is fairly accurate, as Butler is known for putting up good numbers throughout the regular season, but great numbers during the postseason. That is why he has earned the nickname “Playoff Jimmy” as he gains the clutch gene when the lights are brightest.

‘Playoff Jimmy’ Has Been a Force in the Playoffs

Butler will look to continue his stellar postseason play in the coming weeks

Last year, Butler averaged 21.0 points per game in the regular season, but come the playoffs, that figure jumped to 26.9 points. This year, he is also averaging 21.0 points, so it remains to be seen what that figure will jump to in this year’s playoffs.

Butler has been a main component of the Heat’s success over the past few postseasons, when they entered as underdogs only to emerge as conference champions in two cases — the Heat made the Finals in 2020 and 2023.

As for the Knicks, Josh Hart has been no stranger to funny trolls and analogies this year. He compared Mikal Bridges of the Brooklyn Nets to Squidward, a SpongeBob SquarePants character. He also called out the Nets and Los Angeles Clippers organizations, claiming ‘ain’t nobody rocking’ with them.

The Knicks and Heat find themselves in a tight battle in the Eastern Conference. New York is hanging on to the fourth seed, while Miami is in possession of the seventh seed. If the cards fall the right away, these two teams could meet each other in the playoffs, making for a fun ride.