New York Knicks star Julius Randle has had something of an up-and-down relationship with the fans in the Big Apple since joining the team back in 2019, and the roller-coaster is in full effect again here in 2023-24. Over the first several games of the campaign, the two-time All-Star had one of the worst stretches of his career on both sides of the ball, a downturn he credited to offseason ankle surgery and the subsequent rehabilitation process.

"I told you guys from the beginning it was a process," Randle said earlier this month, via The Athletic's Fred Katz. "I had surgery four and a half months ago, and it's a lower-extremity surgery. So, to think that I would come into this season and just be Julius off the bat is kind of naive."

Flash forward to now, though, and Randle's assertion that he needed a ramp-up appears to be true. The Knicks star suddenly looks to be silencing the boo birds and rediscovering the form that made his club a dark horse pick to challenge the Eastern Conference's best squads during last year's playoff run. And if he continues his upward trajectory, the conference's other 14 teams could have a major problem on their hands once again this season.

After a slow start to the year, Randle is grooving

There are slumps and then there's what Randle experienced at the beginning of the year, which was a whole other kind of struggle. Over the six-game stretch from opening night until November 3, Randle averaged just 13.7 points per outing while connecting on a paltry 27.1 percent shooting from the floor and 22.5 percent from three-point range. That output (or the lack of it, rather) played a significant part in the Knicks going 2-4 over that stretch.

Since then, though, the soon-to-be 29-year-old has been nothing less than one of the best players in the Association. In his last seven games, Randle is averaging 24.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest while converting his shot attempts at a 45.5-percent clip. Along the way, the Knicks have outscored their opponents by 67 points over the 244 minutes that he has been on the floor, a number second only to that of R.J. Barrett (who's in the midst of a breakout campaign).

Consequently, the Knicks have won six of the aforementioned seven games and are shooting up the league rankings in multiple categories. As of this writing, New York boasts the league's fourth-best net rating at 6.6 and the top overall rebounding percentage at 54.7. Meanwhile, their offense has finally broken back into the top 10 with an offensive rating of 114.9.

Tom Thibodeau preaches 'one game at a time'

For his part, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has never been one to make a lot of excuses for his team when the going gets tough, and that has definitely been the case this season. Getting back into a winning mode hasn't changed that no-nonsense approach to the season, either. Even as Randle has bounced back and the Knicks are suddenly coming alive, Thibodeau is committed to taking things one game at a time, and he's imploring his players to do the same.

"I don't like to get wrapped up in six of seven or how many in a row or whatever that might be because each game is different and you have to put in the work to win that game," Thibodeau said, via the Knicks' YouTube channel after a 122-108 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

Julius Randle's Up-and-Down Knicks Run PTS eFG% Net 2019-20 19.5 49.2 -5.9 2020-21 24.1 51.6 3.0 2021-22 20.1 45.9 -3.6 2022-23 25.1 53.6 2.7 2023-24 19.3 42.0 5.7

"To lock into that one particular game is the most important thing, so we can build the right habits and understand how important preparation is going into a game. I think we're growing in that area and there's still a lot of room for growth. That's the important thing — to understand there's a lot of things that we have to do better and the wins are important. Hopefully, we're learning as we go. I'd much prefer to learn from a win than a loss."

