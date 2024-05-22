Highlights Knicks face pressure from fans and media to make championship-contending moves this offseason.

Without Julius Randle, other players stepped up, like Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby to secure the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

Knicks face tough decisions, potentially trading Randle to bring in a more versatile star player.

The New York Knicks concluded one of their deepest NBA playoff runs this century, bringing competitive basketball back to the city of New York. Though the franchise has a lot to look forward to, everything from now on will not just be orange and blue skies. Things will likely get very serious very soon, as expectations for this blue-collar Knicks team continue to grow.

Especially in a basketball city like New York, fans are considerably passionate about their team, and they will not be happy with another “well fought” second round exit next year.

The Knicks will be expected by its fans and the league to make some big moves this off-season and contend for a championship.

Knicks Fall Without Randle

The first of many players to fall, as injuries shorten Knicks' playoff run

One familiar face that didn’t take the court during the Knicks' postseason push was All-Star forward Julius Randle. Dislocating his right shoulder midway through the season, Randle was forced to sit out the remainder of the year and undergo surgery to repair it.

Many were under the impression that the injury would spell doom for the Knicks' playoff hopes, as Randle has been the driving force for their offense for many years.

Randle's Stats with the Knicks Season PPG RPG APG USG% WS 2019-20 19.5 9.7 3.1 27.6 2.7 2020-21 24.1 10.2 6.0 29.3 7.8 2021-22 20.1 9.9 5.1 28.7 3.1 2022-23 25.1 10.0 4.1 29.5 8.1 2023-24 24.0 9.2 5.0 29.9 3.8

However, with Jalen Brunson’s emergence to superstardom, and the mid-season acquisition of OG Anunoby, the Knicks were not only able to stay afloat, but claimed the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

Though their push for the playoffs would come back to haunt them very soon, as players fell to injury left and right, they still managed to reach Game 7 of the second round in the NBA playoffs, only a few points away from a conference finals appearance.

Because of their success, the Knicks will be faced with some tough decisions this off-season. Deciding whether to keep this core together, or to lump all their assets together in hopes of acquiring another star is a tough task, but it is one that the Knicks will have to decide on soon before it is too late.

What's Going On in the Garden?

Big questions arise, as the Knicks look to find their best route to winning it all

Brunson will be extension eligible soon, and he will almost certainly command some big money, while Anunoby will likely enter free agency after declining his player-option this summer. Without even mentioning key pieces like Isaiah Hartenstein heading out the door, the Knicks could end up spending some serious money on an injury-prone roster, destined for limited success.

Even The Athletic's NBA insider Shams Charania reported that teams around the league may be monitoring the Knicks’ financial situation, as it could have huge implications on Randle’s future with the team.

With large amounts of money invested in players with lesser roles like Bojan Bogdanović and Mitchell Robinson, much of the Knicks’ future will be decided on what they do this off-season.

They could very easily use those contracts to package them in a deal with some picks for a lesser player to make the pairing of Brunson and Randle more seamless. On the other hand, they could roll the dice with the same core they have today and try to compete. However, if both these options end badly like in years past, they will not have many routes towards improving later on.

As a result, their best option moving forward may be getting rid of Randle in a deal that sends a more versatile star their way. Who that star ends up being has yet to be determined, but the subway in New York is only a few bucks.

For all they know, the player they're looking for may be just a borough away, but whether that is the case or not, trading Randle is definitely something that the Knicks will have to explore if they want to maintain the momentum they have built.