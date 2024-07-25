Highlights Jalen Brunson took a $113 million pay cut to help the New York Knicks build a title-contending team.

One former Knicks legend, though, criticized Brunson's decision, calling it a "lose-lose situation."

Knicks' GM Leon Rose has set up a deep and talented roster for future success by signing key players and extending head coach Tom Thibodeau.

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson made a "largely unprecedented" decision when he signed a four-year, $156.5 million contract extension with the franchise this summer.

The All-NBA guard could have signed a five-year, $269 million contract if he had waited until next offseason. Instead, he essentially took a $113 million pay cut so the Knicks could shell out for their other stars and have other roster-building avenues available.

Brunson's financial sacrifice has New York set up to be a title contender for the foreseeable future.

But one former Knicks legend had some criticism to toss Brunson's way after he turned down such a huge sum of guaranteed money.

Carmelo Anthony Weighs In On Jalen Brunson Extension

'A lose-lose situation'

Carmelo Anthony is sure to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

The former Syracuse star began putting up points the second he stepped foot on an NBA floor with the Denver Nuggets .

Eventually, Anthony forced his way to New York, where he had an individually successful run but never made the Knicks relevant in the playoffs.

On Paul George's PodcastPShow, Melo weighed in on Brunson's decision to leave all that cash on the table.

"It's a lose-lose situation. If you leave money on the table, people got something to say. If you take the contract, people got something to say. So at the end of the day, it's do what's best for you. I think JB knows his situation; 'I'll take a discount to get my man and my brother on the team.' He workin' with the Knicks. It's a situation that they're gonna figure out."

George then asked Anthony what he would do in Brunson's situation, and the 19-year veteran responded quickly.

"I'm not doin' it."

Brunson Has the Knicks Set Up for Success

That extra money can keep New York contending

New York general manager Leon Rose made perhaps the most significant move of the offseason when he traded a massive haul of draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets for Mikal Bridges .

The Knicks then re-signed OG Anunoby and Brunson, in addition to having Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo and Miles McBride on the roster. All three played key roles in New York's playoff run last season.

Rose also locked up head coach Tom Thibodeau on a three-year extension, meaning New York is set to contend with a deep and talented roster not just next season but beyond.