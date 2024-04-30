Highlights Bojan Bogdanovic's season-ending surgeries are a major blow to the Knicks as they push for a first-round series win.

Look for Precious Achiuwa and Alec Burks to step up off the bench to fill the scoring void left by Bogdanovic's absence.

As the Knicks face injuries to key players, the team is relying on the next man up mentality to secure a win over the 76ers.

New York Knicks forward Bojan Bogdanovic will miss the remainder of the playoffs to repair ankle and wrist injuries, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Tuesday.

Since being acquired at the trade deadline in February from the Detroit Pistons, Bogdanovic has been a key scorer off the bench for the Knicks, averaging 10.4 points and played good defense as well.

This is a huge loss for the Knicks as they are just one game away from a first-round series win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Across the playoffs, Bogdanovic has only played 50 minutes, with his most coming in Game 1, where he played 25 minutes and had 13 points, seven rebounds, and an assist. However, his minutes total has gone down since then, and he played just one minute in Sunday's Game 4 win over the 76ers as he injured his ankle.

Even in limited minutes, Bogdanovic showed his impact as he led his team to plus-minus in the first round as a +32, leading all but one player (Joel Embiid, +34) in that category.

The Knicks forward depth is shrinking even more as they have already been without their All-NBA power forward Julius Randle since January as he dislocated his right shoulder and also went through surgery. Once again, the Knicks will have that next man up mentality and see who is willing to step up and help the Knicks put away the 76ers on Tuesday night on their home court.

Who Steps Up for the Knicks?

Precious Achiuwa and/or Alec Burks look to carry the load off the bench

Precious Achiuwa is the safer and most likely option to step up in Bogdanovic's role. Achiuwa has played well in Games 3 and 4 as, across the two games, he has played a total of 30 points, logging five points, seven rebounds, and two assists. However, his best impact has been on the defensive end, especially in Game 4.

In Game 4, Achiuwa was impactful on the defensive end, replacing Mitchell Robinson due to injury. However, Achiuwa was swatting away shots very much like Robinson as he had four blocks in the win. In addition to the four blocks, the 76ers shot a combined 1-for-13 from the field with Achiuwa as the main defender. Also, when guarded by Achiuwa, Embiid and Tyrese Maxey were a combined 0-for-5 from the field. Definitely look for Achiuwa to get either all or a majority of Bogdanovic's minutes.

Another guy who can potentially earn minutes in the rotation is Alec Burks. Burks was also acquired from the Pistons in the same deal as Bogdanovic. This is Burks' second stint with the Knicks, who can better replace Bogdanovic's catch and shoot on the perimeter than Achiuwa could. If Burks does end up playing, this would be his first appearance in the playoffs as he had been a healthy scratch the previous four games.

Whether it is solely Achiuwa, or a combination of him and Burks, they need to step up and help carry the load on the bench unit.