Highlights Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau will have to go deep in his bench to make up for the long injury list.

Jericho Sims could be useful off the bench to help control the paint.

Alec Burks' veteran leadership could steady New York's bench unit in OG Anunoby's absence.

After so many years of coming up short, not qualifying for the postseason, and then only to further disappoint the fanbase when they do make the postseason, this year's version of the New York Knicks are finally looking like they have a real shot at winning an NBA championship.

Despite being up 2-0 in their Eastern Conference Semifinals series against their longtime rival Indiana Pacers, the Knicks could face challenges ahead due to the unfortunate injuries to key players. The team was already missing the services and production of forward Julius Randle, who hasn't played since late January due to the dislocated shoulder he suffered.

Randle opted to have surgery and was forced to shut it down for the remainder of the season. To add insult to injury (no pun intended), the team also announced that center Mitchell Robinson will miss 6 to 8 weeks after it was confirmed that he suffered a stress injury in his left ankle. To make matters worse, forward OG Anunoby exited Game 2 after he injured his hamstring late in the 3rd quarter and has been ruled out for Game 3. The loss of Anunoby could prove to be costly as he has been playing his most productive basketball of the season.

OG Anunoby 2023-24 Regular Season Stats 2023-23 Playoff Stats Points per Game 14.1 16.4 Rebounds per Game 4.4 6.8 Steals per Game 1.7 1.0 Blocks per Game 1.0 1.1

Not only is Anunoby productive on the offensive end, but he has been a consistent force on the defensive end as well. His defensive presence will definitely be missed as he is one of those rare players who can change the outcome of a game as a defender. The team will continue to keep a close eye on his progress, hoping he will be able to return soon.

Young Players May Be Afforded Opportunity to Contribute

Tom Thibodeau could rely on younger players and maybe a few veterans.

Coaches in the NBA traditionally shorten their rotations whenever they enter postseason play. They normally only have a 7 to 8 man rotation at best and the majority of the minutes goes to the players the coach trusts the most and players who have prior postseason experience. Due to the rising number of players suffering injuries, Thibodeau may be forced to use some of the younger, inexperienced players.

This is a situation that could be either good or bad for the Knicks. These players will either come in, play well, take advantage of the opportunity and hopefully gain more minutes in the playoffs or go out there and implode, allowing the Pacers to steal a win and giving them hope of getting back in the series.

A player who has yet to see any action this postseason who Thibodeau may consider is 6'10 center Jericho Sims. He won't score a lot of points, and he hasn't played a ton of minutes during the regular season, but what Sims can provide is a big body who can defend the paint and help protect the rim.

He could be used in a similar role to the one Robinson had before he got hurt and could become a regular substitute whenever Isaiah Hartenstein gets into foul trouble or whenever he needs a breather.

With Mitchell out for the long haul, Sims should be able to fill in and can hopefully earn Thibodeau's trust. Sims is agile, athletic and is capable of pushing the ball up the court on fast breaks. If Sims is able to crack the rotation and earn playing time in the postseason, there could be added motivation for him to play well, as the organization has a team option on him for next season.

Alec Burks is another name that Thibodeau could consider playing. He has proven before that he is more than capable of performing well in a pressure-packed postseason environment. This will be Burks' 2nd playoff appearance in his 2nd stint with the Knicks, but will be his 5th time in the postseason during the course of his 20-year career.

Burks can be the ultimate glue guy and a veteran voice of reason inside the Knicks lockerroom and Thibodeau may roll the dice with Burks considering the current situation. Burks has been underutilized because the Knicks haven't needed him to step in, but it's always a good thing when you have players that have experience in a playoff series.

After a long and successful career in the NBA, Burks hasn't announced what he plans to do after the season as he is playing on an expired contract. This could possibly be his last shot at possibly competing for a title, and if given the opportunity, we can expect Burks to give maximum effort in what could be his last playoff appearance.

Another player who may have earned more playing time as well as Thibodeau's trust is forward Precious Achiuwa. In Game 2 against the Pacers, Achiuwa played 28 minutes and largely filled the void left by Anunoby when he exited the game. He contributed eight points and five rebounds, which may not seem like a lot, but it matters in a highly contested playoff matchup that was decided by a total of nine points.

Now, with Anunoby sidelined, Thibodeau will need Achiuwa to step up and continue playing well in his role, as he is capable of guarding all positions on the floor as a viable, switchable defender. The Knicks don't need him to come in and be a hero. All they need out of him is to play solid defense, help crash the boards and give them a few baskets here and there. He has proven to be successful in the playoffs before when he was a member of the Toronto Raptors, and what was impressive was the level of production he produced in only his 2nd season in the league.

Precious Achiuwa Playoff Stats w/TOR Stats w/NYK in Game 2 vs Pacers 10.2 points per game 8 points 4.8 rebounds per game 5 rebounds 27.8 minutes per game 28 minutes

Achiuwa's numbers in Game 2 are very similar to what he averaged in the playoffs with the Raptors. If he can continue to produce these kinds of numbers, he could see an uptick in minutes and the Knicks could get more production out of him if he can stay out of foul trouble down the stretch.

Hopefully, if given opportunities to contribute, these players will continue to be the fuel for the fire that has ignited the Knicks spectacular playoff run. Their main focus should be to try and get this series over as quickly as possible in order to afford the injured players more time to rest and get healthy. The Knicks also have to remain level-headed and be sure not to get ahead of themselves as they take things one game at time as they attempt to take a 3-0 series advantage.