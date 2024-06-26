Highlights The Knicks acquired Mikal Bridges from the Nets in a blockbuster trade, changing their dynamic and boosting their chemistry.

Bridges' versatility and youth benefit the Knicks financially and on the court, enhancing their three-point shooting and defense.

This trade positions the Knicks as strong contenders against the Celtics, creating a balanced roster to seek a championship.

For the first time since 1983, the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets have made a trade. On the late night of June 25, 2024, the Knicks sent five first-round picks to the Nets in exchange for Mikal Bridges in a blockbuster that sent shockwaves through the NBA.

Despite sharing a city, the two teams find themselves in opposite scenarios. The Nets are in full rebuild mode, gaining several first-round picks from an asset after having gambled away all of their picks in the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving era.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are all in, as they attempt to build a championship contender. Right now, the way to do that is to be greater than the Boston Celtics, who have cemented themselves atop the basketball world. And the acquisition of Mikal Bridges changes the dynamic of the Knicks in a way that places them in that boat.

Chemistry Abound

Bridges gives the Knicks a new level of chemistry rarely seen in the NBA

There is no doubt that championships are won due to teams possessing the correct mixture of talent and chemistry. The addition of Mikal Bridges to the Knicks certainly gives the Knicks both.

Leon Rose, the general manager of the Knicks, has made it known that he is prioritizing chemistry and fit over pure talent. The team earned the nickname “Nova Knicks” over the past season due to their absurd chemistry and ability to mesh with each other at an elite level.

Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo were all teammates with the Villanova Wildcats back in 2016, a team which won the national title. Mikal Bridges was also a part of that team, and Hart even trolled Bridges when his Nets played the Knicks last season, claiming that he was missing out on the fun. Now, Bridges will find himself reunited with the rest of his former college teammates.

In addition, Bridges is not only young but versatile. He has never missed an NBA game, playing in all 474 games with the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets. All four members of the Nova Knicks are under the age of 28 (Bridges himself is 27), ensuring that they are the future of the Knicks, at least for the next few seasons.

Bridges also does not tie down the Knicks financially. He has two years remaining on a cheap rookie contract which he signed with the Suns, an extremely good value for New York. With a few simple moves, the Knicks could move up to the second tax apron, which would give them $57 million in cap space to work with — plain and simple, Bridges does not hold the Knicks back whatsoever.

Meshing on the Court

Bridges’ game will mesh effectively with the rest of the Knicks

While chemistry is important, it must translate into on-court success, and that can only happen if the players in question actually possess talent. While Bridges has yet to make an All-Star appearance, he possesses no shortage of talent, especially when surrounded by other talent, and that is exactly what his role will be with the Knicks.

Bridges features the ability to space the floor and serve as a lead ball handler. That especially comes into play when surrounded with other players, as he can shine on his own when Jalen Brunson, for example, sits. He will allow Brunson to receive more rest time, which will be critical down the stretch.

With the Nets, he struggled at times as the weight of the team was on his shoulders, giving him too much playmaking responsibility. With the Knicks, the weight will be much more evenly distributed, with Brunson, Julius Randle, and company at his side in the starting rotation.

Mikal Bridges – 2023-24 vs. Career Stats Category 2023-24 Season Career PTS 19.6 14.3 REB 4.5 4.1 AST 3.6 2.6 FG% 43.6 48.0 3PT% 37.2 37.5

As iterated, the main task for the other 29 teams in the NBA that are not the defending champions, will be to build a team that can be better than the defending champions: the Boston Celtics. The Knicks already have one of the NBA’s best defenses, and now, adding Bridges while potentially re-signing OG Anunoby (all signs point to that occurring), they will also possess deadly three-point shooting.

Bridges and Anunoby are two All-Defensive wings that will rival Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown size wise. Bridges is also an elite shooter who has only grown in that role during his time in Brooklyn, and Anunoby has served as a proven defender who can knock down clutch threes when needed, as he did in this year’s playoff run.

The trade, of course, is not all sunshine and rainbows for the Knicks. Five first round picks is a lot to give up for a player who has yet to make an All-Star appearance, but most of those picks were late round picks in future years that the Knicks, who are a win-now team, had little use for.

There is little doubt that Mikal Bridges greatly shifts the dynamic of the Knicks in more positive ways than negative. Assuming Anunoby re-signs, it is safe to assume that New York will have a legitimate championship contender on their hands for the first time in a while.