Knicks' Mitchell Robinson Bluntly Calls Out Joel Embiid Again Over Controversial Foul

There's no love lost between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers following their first-round showdown in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Knicks center, Mitchell Robinson, didn't hold back his opinion when reminiscing on a controversial foul that Joel Embiid made.

On Knicks teammates, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart's podcast, 'Roommates Show', Robinson joined as a guest and was asked about his thought process when he got fouled by Embiid.

"It really wasn't nothing like at the moment, but then I keep seeing the video over and over then I'm like alright bro. It wasn't that serious. I mean he ain't have to grab my leg though. Hell if I did it I would have been out and suspended. I would've been up out of there." - Mitchell Robinson

The foul in question took place in Game 3 of the first round between the Knicks and Sixers. Embiid fell to the ground when Robinson was going up for a dunk, and pulled the Knicks center down by the legs while he was in the air.

The ruling of the call on the floor was a Flagrant 1 foul, which surprised the NBA world since there was a high possibility of injury. Following the immediate conclusion of the game, many members of the Knicks were completely dismayed and confused about the decision, criticizing the officiating and Embiid's tactics in conversations with the media.

"Happy Mitch didn't get a serious injury on that... I'm all for tough fouls, tough playoff fouls, but that's something that can put a guy out for a significant amount of time." - Josh Hart

Excluding players immediately impacted in the series, former Knicks point guard now with the Toronto Raptors, Immanuel Quickley, was asked about the controversial foul call and answered very similarly to Robinson.

"I ain't trying to get fined...But if that was anybody else, I don't know if he'd get the same call." - Immanuel Quickley

Embiid's Foul Led to Robinson Suffering an Injury

The controversial play met the criteria of a Flagrant 2

The play forced Robinson to play just 11 minutes in Game 3 before leaving the game with an ankle injury that forced him to exit the arena in a walking boot. He didn't suit up in Game 4 as a result. Despite playing a bit of action in the Knicks second-round series, he was never able to get his footing for the rest of the postseason.

Mitchell Robinson 2024 First Round Stats vs. Philadelphia 76ers Category Stats PTS 3.0 REB 7.8 BLK 1.4 STL 1.2 FG% 46.2

This was an unfortunate ending to the season for Robinson as he battled two significant injuries throughout 82 games. He suffered an ankle injury earlier in the year that initially deemed him out for the season, yet he battled back to return to action.

Being sidelined forced Robinson into a bench role, which his replacement Isaiah Hartenstein thrived in, becoming a favorite of head coach Tom Thibodeau. However, following the addition of Mikal Bridges, and the re-signing of OG Anunoby, it is increasingly unlikely that the Knicks will be able to retain Hartenstein. Either way, Robinson is on the path to being ready for the start of the season and taking the form of the player he was before his injuries.