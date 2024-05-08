Highlights Mitchell Robinson vowed to seek revenge following the news of his injury which will sideline him for 6-8 weeks.

There was plenty of speculation that Robinson's message could be pointed at Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid.

The Knicks look to continue their playoff run even with a shortened bench, and curently hold a 1-0 edge in the second round over the Indiana Pacers.

As if the New York Knicks / Philadelphia 76ers rivalry needed any more intensity, there's already some beef ready to get squashed next season. The Knicks received unfortunate news today that backup center Mitchell Robinson has a stress fracture in his left ankle. Robinson, who missed 50 games in the regular season with the ankle injury, had to miss a game in the first round after it was reaggravated.

The injury, which cost him much of the season, flared up again after a hard foul by Joel Embiid in Game 3 of the first-round series against Philadelphia. Robinson seems to be keeping receipts and wants some revenge for this. On Tuesday night, he took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to voice his frustrations.

Only Robinson knows exactly what he's referring to. But we can guess as to what he's hinting at.

What is He Seeking Revenge For?

Will there be a tussle with Embiid next year?

The foul in question came early in Game 3 when Embiid fell to the floor during a play. While on the ground, he grabbed Robinson by the foot while he was shooting, bringing him to the floor. This led Robinson to hobble around and eventually leave the game. He was seen in a walking boot after the game and missed Game 4 because of the ankle injury.

Robinson came off the bench in Games 5 and 6 as well as Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Indiana Pacers. Here is a clip of the play in question.

Embiid received a Flagrant 1 foul for the play, but officials did not believe it was hard enough of a foul to warrant an upgrade to a Flagrant 2 and an ejection. Robinson's teammates disagreed, as Donte DiVincenzo went right at Embiid following the play. While the Knicks ultimately sent the Sixers home for the season, the nagging injury has affected Robinson all season and the play obviously did not help its healing.

Regardless of whether or not this is what Robinson is referring to in his tweet is anyone's guess. But it can be heavily assumed that that might be what he was considering.

What Do the Knicks Do From Here?

Knicks' bench gets thinner

The Knicks have been riddled with injuries all season long. Not only did Robinson miss 50 games, but All-Star forward Julius Randle hasn't played since January with a shoulder injury. Early in the Philadelphia series, guard Bojan Bogdanovich was injured and is out for the season as well. Unless the Knicks make a deep run to the NBA Finals, Robinson's season is likely over too.

This will lead coach Tom Thibodeau to elevate Precious Achiuwa's minutes to back up Isaiah Hartenstein. Achiuwa has played sparingly this postseason, appearing in only three of the seven games. He played a high of 19 minutes in Game 4, which was the game Robinson missed in the first round. Jericho Sims will likely be active for the game as well.

The Knicks will try to put another injury behind them as Jalen Brunson and Co. look to continue their hot play. And Robinson may have to wait until next year's first game against Philadelphia to let us know what exactly he was referring to in his tweet.