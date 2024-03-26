Highlights The Knicks anxiously await Mitchell Robinson's return to boost rim protection for a potential playoff run.

Randle and Anunoby's injuries pose challenges for deep playoff hopes this season.

Dr. Campbell gives an update on Anunoby's elbow injury setback, but the Knicks staff are rehabbing carefully.

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is nearing his return to the lineup following ankle surgery, according to coach Tom Thibodeau.

Robinson has been out since Dec. 8, when the Knicks fell to the Boston Celtics.

"Mitchell is moving quite well," Thibodeau said. "He's cleared for contact and all that. He's going through practices and so just needs a little more time. But he's doing really well overall."

Robinson is a strong presence inside the paint, especially on the glass, as he averaged 5.3 offensive rebounds per game before his injury.

Still, Robinson's rim protection will be vital during a potential playoff run for the Knicks, especially when facing up against elite big men such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid.

Isaiah Hartenstein has stepped up tremendously, averaging 8.3 points on over 66 percent shooting and 9.9 rebounds since Robinson went down.

Robinson to Return Before Randle, Anunoby

New York needs to be healthy for deep playoff run

The Knicks have been without Julius Randle and OG Anunoby since late January, but if they hope to make a deep playoff run this season, they need both to return to the lineup soon.

Randle has been dealing with a dislocated shoulder, but he avoided surgery to try and return this season.

With the playoffs less than a month away, Randle has yet to be cleared for contact, leaving Thibodeau to acknowledge that the All-Star forward will likely not be 100 percent come postseason time.

“You just deal with your reality. So when guys do come back, you see where they are,” Thibodeau said. “We’re always going to prioritize the team. So whatever contributions they can make to help the team, that’s where we’ll go. And if it doesn’t help the team then we’re not going to do it."

Randle does a sizable amount of his scoring damage inside the paint, shooting over 63 percent from within five feet of the rim despite relying more on finesse than power.

Randle's ability to stretch the floor and hit the three-point and mid-range shot, coupled with his playmaking skills, will be needed to keep New York's offense humming.

Julius Randle - 2023-24 Shooting Splits Less than 5 feet 63.6% 5-9 feet 43.7% 10-14 feet 41.4% 15-19 feet 44.1% 20-24 feet 38.8% 25-29 feet 27.5%

Anunoby has suffered a setback with his elbow injury, Dr. Campbell said in an interview with the New York Post.

“Unfortunately, he did have a setback," Campbell said. "The good news for Knicks fans out there is that he had an MRI and the reports are the MRI did not show any new damage. There was some inflammation in his elbow and I think the Knicks staff were doing a really fantastic job of making sure that they’re appropriately rehabbing him to get him back on the court in a safe time frame.”