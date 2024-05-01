Highlights The New York Knicks Knicks blew a late lead to the Philadelphia 76ers, with Tyrese Maxey scoring seven points in 27 seconds to force overtime.

The Knicks' Mitchell Robinson committed a costly foul to give Maxey a four-point play.

Robinson owned his mistake after the game, saying he "f----d up."

The New York Knicks on Tuesday blew a golden opportunity to close out the Philadelphia 76ers.

With 28 seconds remaining in Game 5, the Knicks held a six-point lead. Then, Tyrese Maxey happened.

And to a degree, so did Mitchell Robinson.

On the 76ers' next possession, Maxey caught the ball on the inbounds, raced to the left elbow, threw a pump fake, and got Robinson lurching forward. Maxey leaned forward, drew contact, and sank the three-pointer for a four-point play opportunity.

It was essentially the one thing the Knicks could not afford. Giving up a three-pointer would have kept the Knicks' lead to three points, and the foul game would have ensued.

Instead, Maxey sank the free throw and cut the lead to two. Josh Hart then split a pair of free throws, and Maxey drilled a 34-foot three-pointer to tie the game. The Sixers ended up winning in overtime.

After the game, Robinson was blunt about his costly mistake.

"I'll just take it like a man. I f----d up. I mean, s--t — gotta be better next game."

Robinson was asked about what he could do better going forward, and he gave another blunt response.

"Don't foul his ass."

It was a brutal turn of events for Robinson, who to that point had been excellent for the Knicks. Robinson missed Game 4 with an ankle injury he suffered in Game 3 during a collision with Joel Embiid. He returned for Game 5 and reminded Knicks fans of his importance.

Whereas Isaiah Hartenstein has had trouble containing Embiid, Robinson has the requisite size, length, and strength to make Embiid work hard for positioning and shots. On a night when Embiid was clearly hampered by his knee injury and a migraine, Robinson nonetheless largely won the individual battle, finishing with seven rebounds, three blocks, and two steals in 25 minutes off the bench.

Knicks' Collapse Came Down to More Than Just Robinson's Foul

Although Robinson's foul on Maxey was a costly blunder, the Knicks can point to plenty of mistakes that cost them the game

Robinson might be the goat for some Knicks fans, but there is plenty of blame to go around.

Here's just a few of the ways the Knicks blew a game.

Josh Hart missed one of two free throws to put the Knicks up four with 15 seconds left. He said afterward that the Knicks would have won the game if he just sank both.

The Knicks did not foul Maxey while they were up three with 15 seconds left to deny the three-point opportunity.

Tom Thibodeau and the Knicks elected not to take a timeout after Maxey's game-tying three. Jalen Brunson rushed down the floor and got a poor look, a running floater that Nic Batum blocked out of bounds.

Brunson and the Knicks essentially stopped running their offense in overtime, instead opting for Brunson isolations and high pick-and-rolls with little ball movement. Brunson shot 2-of-8 in the extra period.

Brunson missed one of two free throws after a flagrant foul by Embiid with 1:22 left in the gamme.

Brunson committed two turnovers in the overtime, including a terrible pass out of bounds after he had jumped in the air to take a three-pointer with 15 seconds left.

It was an undeniably brutal loss for the Knicks, but now they'll have to move past it to play Game 6 in Philadelphia.

If there is one area for optimism for the Knicks: they have plenty of areas they can clean up for Game 6.