Highlights Precious Achiuwa's key role defensively could help the New York Knicks in the second round of the playoffs.

Tom Thibodeau must trust the bench for playoff success.

Achiuwa's defensive abilities are essential against the Pacers in upcoming games.

Since being acquired by the New York Knicks at the trade deadline, Precious Achiuwa has played a crucial role for them as a guy who can change the game defensively and give you solid minutes off the bench.

In his first half of the season with the Knicks, he had career-highs in minutes (24.2), offensive rebounds (2.9), rebounds (7.2), and blocks (1.1). However, his playoffs have been completely different.

Across the six playoff games, he has a total of 30 minutes played, as he played 10 minutes in the Game 3 loss and 20 minutes in the Game 4 win.

Thibodeau Needs to Be Comfortable With His Bench

Thibodeau needs to spread minutes down the stretch and preserve his players

As the New York Knicks gear up to take on the Indiana Pacers, they will be faced with a challenge: the Pacers have a lot of depth. They have Myles Turner, recently acquired Pascal Siakam, and former Knick Obi Toppin off the bench. Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein, and even OG Anunoby will have their hands full defensively with Turner and Siakam. It is imperative that Thibodeau plays Achiuwa a good amount and lets him guard Toppin and maybe even the other Pacers bigs. Toppin was solid in the Game 6 win, as he logged 21 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and a block.

Achiuwa can control and even take Toppin out of the picture, as Achiuwa proved to be a solid defender in his limited playing time in the playoffs. As mentioned earlier, Achiuwa had career-highs in rebounds and blocks as well as averaging 0.6 steals per game, which he has done for the second year in a row.

In Game 4 against the 76ers, when Achiuwa was the primary defender, the 76ers shot 1-13 from the field. Even more impressive, the 76ers superstars in Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid shot a combined 0-5 against Achiuwa as the main defender.

He is great on the defensive end, and he must get playing time if the Knicks want to beat the Pacers and get to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since the 1999-2000 season.

In Game 4, Achiuwa also had seven rebounds and four blocks. Achiuwa serves as perfect insurance for Robinson, who is most likely still dealing with that ankle injury that sidelined him for a few months during the regular season.

The Knicks need to take care of the Pacers in Games 1 and 2 at home because the Pacers are not a very good away team at just 21-20 on the road in the regular season. On the other hand, they are a solid home team with a record of 26-15.

As long as the Knicks stay healthy, and their bench can contribute, they should be able to beat the Pacers and move into the conference finals.

Achiuwa should play every game in the series, preferably in the 10-15 minute range. However, it should be subject to change based on how the game is going and how he and the other players are playing. Also, Robinson and Hartenstein dealt with foul trouble in the first round and if that continues, look for Achiuwa to earn more minutes in that regard as well.

Achiuwa is definitely not an X-factor in this series. However, against a skilled Pacers team in the frontcourt, Achuiwa will be needed to step up at some point in the series. The only question will be when and for how long.