Highlights Knicks acquired Mikal Bridges in exchange for a massive haul of picks, including four first-round selections.

The trade reunites Bridges with former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo.

Bridges had been a popular name on the trade market for the past season and a half or so, but finally was dealt less than 24 hours ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft.

The 'Nova Knicks' have officially taken another big step toward being more than just a nickname —and instead becoming a legitimate NBA franchise. On Tuesday night, less than 24 hours before the start of the 2024 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks struck a deal to acquire Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for a massive haul of draft picks, including four unprotected first-rounders, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

The deal will send four unprotected first-rounders, one protected first-round selection, an unprotected pick swap, and a second-round selection to Brooklyn in exchange for Bridges.

The deal reunites Bridges with former Villanova Wildcats teammates Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo, and moves one of the most highly coveted stars in the NBA, and one who had previously been seemingly untouchable.