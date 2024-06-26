Highlights The Knicks may lose free agent center Isaiah Hartenstein due to high demand from other teams.

The New York Knicks just sent shockwaves across the entire NBA after they acquired forward Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Bojan Bogdanovic, five unprotected first-round picks, a protected first-rounder (via Milwaukee), an unprotected pick swap, and a second-round pick in a Tuesday night blockbuster.

The trade certainly sent Knicks fans into a frenzy. However, they might not be too thrilled to hear that one of their key players from last season might not be coming back.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the chances of New York retaining free agent center Isaiah Hartenstein is becoming "increasingly unlikely."

Begley didn't specifically note that this is part of the aftermath of the Bridges trade. However, with several teams reportedly expected to make an aggressive run at Hartenstein, there is a big chance the Knicks lose him in free agency.

Several Teams Interested in Isaiah Hartenstein

Knicks are limited in what they can offer the free agent center

The Knicks will have a ton of competition for Hartenstein's services. The Oklahoma City Thunder, who recently acquired defensive stalwart Alex Caruso from the Chicago Bulls earlier this week, are reportedly the top threat to land the 26-year-old this offseason.

With Hartenstein breaking out this season, his value has certainly skyrocketed to the point that he may have priced himself out of what the Knicks can offer.

Isaiah Hartenstein Stats - 2023-24 Season GP (GS) 75 (48) PPG 7.8 RPG 8.3 ORPG 3.3 BPG 1.1 FG% 64.4%

New York can only present a four-year deal worth $72.5 million due to his early bird rights. Meanwhile, a team like Oklahoma City, who is expected to have over $35 million in cap room, could pry him away from New York with a more lucrative deal.

Hartenstein could reportedly command a deal of up to $100 million this offseason, with figures such as $80 million a more realistic scenario for the big man. That is obviously going to outbid the maximum of what the Knicks can offer.

Knicks' Offseason Plans

All eyes are on what New York will still do this summer

After shaking up the NBA world on Tuesday night with the Bridges acquisition, several storylines have trickled down. Apart from looking to retain Hartenstein, the Knicks will also (and more so) prioritize bringing back OG Anunoby, whom they acquired last season in a midseason trade with the Toronto Raptors.

Like Hartenstein, several teams are looking to pry away the 3-and-D forward from New York. Reports have indicated that Anunoby wasn't too pleased with the Knicks current offer and that he will test out the market when it opens at 6PM ET on June 30th.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the rest of the offseason unfolds for the Knicks. But based on what they sent out to acquire Bridges, it's safe to say that New York is going all in.