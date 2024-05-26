Highlights The Knicks will need to make adjustments in the offseason to become a viable threat in the Eastern Conference next season.

Retaining OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein will be key decisions for the team's front office.

Julius Randle's future with the team is uncertain, and his impact on the Knicks' success is being carefully weighed by the organization.

Without question, the New York Knicks were one of the most exciting teams in the NBA in 2023-24. As a result, expectations were high heading into the postseason. Unfortunately, the Knicks fell short of advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals after the team was bounced from the playoffs by the Indiana Pacers.

It’s easy to pinpoint where things went wrong during the postseason. But in order to make the team a viable threat in the Eastern Conference come October, when the new year begins, adjustments may be required throughout the offseason. Of course, New York will look to retain OG Anunoby, who might become a free agent this summer. Just as necessary, keeping Isaiah Hartenstein on the roster will be on the front office’s radar.

With that in mind, the future of Julius Randle as a Knick isn’t as cut-and-dried as others. While the organization could keep him, other scenarios may lead to the end of his tenure in the Big Apple.

Randle spent the first half of his career suiting up for the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans. Yet, it’s safe to say he’s been at his best in New York. The 29-year-old amassed a career-high 25.1 points last season. Unfortunately, Randle was limited to just 46 games in 2023-24 because of a shoulder injury that resulted in surgery.

Are the Knicks Better With Randle?

What kind of impact has Julius Randle had on the team since arriving in the Big Apple?

The Knicks were 21-15 without Randle this season. At the same time, New York missed the playoffs twice in his five seasons while failing to advance beyond the Eastern Conference semifinals.

In all fairness, Randle helped make the team more competitive than in previous years, so would it be wise to part ways with him? If so, at what price?

Knicks Stats With/Without Julius Randle - 2023-24 Catego1ry With Randle Without Randle Record 29-17 21-15 PPG 115.4 109.5

According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, the Knicks aren’t "trying" to trade Randle. On the other hand, moving him remains on the table in some situations.

“The Knicks are not trying to trade Randle, but they recognize that their quest for a star could require having to do so.”

The three-time All-Star is eligible to sign an extension on August 3. But keeping him on the roster won’t come cheap, considering he could earn nearly $182 million over a four-year span. Fortunately, the offseason begins on July 1, meaning the Knicks have time to see who will (and won’t) remain in New York. It will also enable the franchise to sniff around the free-agent market.

With plenty of big-name free agents available, the Knicks could go that route. Suppose there’s also a chance, albeit small, that New York could acquire a star, specifically someone like Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell.

That doesn’t appear likely, as the Cavaliers will likely do everything to retain him. What about Darius Garland or Jarrett Allen, who the Cavs could end up dealing in the offseason? Obviously, Garland and Brunson wouldn’t be a good fit, and adding Allen presumably wouldn’t make the Knicks any better.

Nonetheless, there will be constant twists and turns regarding this situation over the summer. But the Knicks must decide how to move forward with or without Randle, although either decision will significantly impact the franchise for years to come.