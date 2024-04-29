Highlights The Knicks take 3-1 series lead over the 76ers in Round 1 with a crucial Game 4 win in Philadelphia.

OG Anunoby steps up defensively against All-NBA center Embiid following his historic Game 3 performance.

Anunoby discussed his defensive strategy against one of the best big men in the league post-game

After Joel Embiid's 50-point explosion against the New York Knicks in Game 3 of their first-round series in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the reigning league MVP was looking to copy that performance in Game 4. The Philadelphia 76ers' center was able to get any shot he wanted in Game 3, as well as shoot as many free throws as he pleased, ending with a total of 19 made shots from the charity stripe on 21 attempts in a victory, cutting the Knicks' series lead to 2-1. In order to make sure such a performance couldn't happen for a second straight game, New York employed their not-so-secret weapon, OG Anunoby.

As it turned out, Anunoby's impact could not be understated. Though it was the Knicks' All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson who stole the show by scoring a new Knicks franchise playoff record 47 points, Anunoby's defense on Embiid paired with his rebounding helped to seal the deal in a narrow 97-92 win for the Knicks, catapulting them to a 3-1 series lead.

Even though Anunoby stands five inches shorter and 40 pounds lighter than the towering Embiid, he was given the assignment to guard him for the duration of the fourth quarter after Knicks' center Isaiah Hartenstein picked up his fifth personal foul late in the third quarter. The 2023 All-Defense Second Team selection and NBA champion Anunoby did more than hold his own, not allowing Embiid to make a single field goal through the entirety of the fourth quarter.

During his post-game media availability, Anunoby spoke to reporters about his mindset and approach while guarding one of the league's premier scorers in Embiid.

"Yeah, I just think [Joel] Embiid is a great player. So, just trying to make the shots as difficult as possible. Just make him as uncomfortable as possible because he's a great player, and he's going to score. So just try to find ways to make him less efficient."

For someone at Anunoby's position to seamlessly transition from guarding 76ers former and current All-Star guards Kyle Lowry and Tyrese Maxey to the league's most dominant scorer at the center position in Joel Embiid only proves his status as a player that can effectively guard one-through-five on any given night. It makes things a lot better when it doesn't matter if the one is an All-Star and the five is the MVP of the league.

OG Anunoby vs. 76ers - Game 4 2024 Eastern Conference First Round Category Stat PTS 16 REB 14 BLK 3 DRTG 103.4 Contested Shots 9 Box Outs 6

Should the Knicks Keep Anunoby on Embiid in Game 5?

Decisions loom as to who matches up with the league MVP for a pivotal elimination game

While 'holding' Embiid to 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists doesn't sound like a major accomplishment, Anunoby can be proud of himself for not letting Embiid further impact the game in the fourth quarter, along with taking part in Embiid finishing the game shooting an inefficient 36.8 percent from the floor. Now that the Knicks have seen what Anunoby can do when given the main Embiid assignment, it may change their game plan going forward to Game 5.

Isaiah Hartenstein got the first matchup with Embiid, but he could not keep his arms away from Embiid's in the third quarter of Game 4, picking up all of his five fouls in that same quarter, prompting an early exit. While the Knicks have the luxury of a player like Anunoby who effectively removed Embiid from Sunday's contest in the final frame, they could experiment with letting him lead the charge in efforts to further slow Embiid's scoring production and muddle his efficiency.

In that fourth quarter of Game 4, the Knicks got away with Anunoby being Embiid's primary defender, but Precious Achiuwa or Deuce McBride were always close by to help, sending constant pressure and double-teams Embiid's way. If they see fit, they can continue with this strategy, only until the improved passer Embiid makes quicker reads to find his open teammates out of those doubles in the following game. Either way, Embiid has a long way to go before he can back up his claims that the 76ers would 'win the series' against the Knicks, and Anunoby surely will try his best to help close out the series for New York.

The Knicks take on the 76ers in a potential close-out Game 5 in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 30. National broadcast coverage is provided by TNT.