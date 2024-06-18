Highlights Anunoby made a strong impact on the Knicks defensively, contributing to their success in the 2023-24 season.

He's likely set to receive a potential big payday in free agency, with a floor of $35 million annually.

His injury history and the Knicks' significant investment may lead to a lucrative contract offer from New York.

OG Anunoby found himself in a new home this season. After spending his entire career with the Toronto Raptors, he was traded to the New York Knicks.

The Raptors sent Anunoby along with Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn to New York in exchange for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a second-round pick. The Knicks paid a good price to acquire the services of Anunoby, and it did not disappoint.

Anunoby missed some time with injuries, but ultimately, he played his part in elevating the team. The Knicks finished with the 2nd seed in the Eastern Conference, boasting a record of 50-32. Anunoby's defensive prowess was immediately on display for the Knicks.

Under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden, the national media was exposed to what Raptors fans had known for years: Anunoby is a game-changing defensive talent. That kind of ability fits right in with a team like the Knicks, who like to play a physical and gritty brand of basketball.

Unfortunately for the team, they were eliminated in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, losing in seven games to the Indiana Pacers. Part of the reason for this was poorly-timed injuries for Anunoby. He missed a large chunk of this series before returning in Game 7. He only played a few minutes in that game before exiting with injury, yet again.

With the offseason on the horizon, Anunoby has a player option that he will likely decline for the upcoming year. Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reports that when he does, Anunoby can expect to be a very rich man.

“ From executives I’ve talked to around the league, Anunoby’s floor appears to be $35 million, and his ceiling is a max contract. Philadelphia will be looking for a 3-and-D small forward and has the max cap space to make the offer if they believe they’ll miss out on their top target, Paul George. Two general managers told me they’d pay Anunoby $35 million annually and that a max would be tough because of his injury history.”

The Knicks gave up a lot to acquire OG. One would expect them to be willing and ready to throw a bag at him when the time comes.

New York State Of Mind

Anunoby is a great fit with the Knicks, but there are concerns

If New York does not pay, someone clearly will. A player like Anunoby is such a seamless fit on any roster in the league that there should be some healthy competition to be his next team.

Anunoby's Stats With Knicks Category Regular Season Playoffs PPG 14.1 15.1 RPG 4.4 6.0 SPG 1.7 0.9 BPG 1.0 1.0 FG% 48.8 50.5 3P% 39.4 41.0

The counting stats for OG do not look like those typical of a max player. However, many of the great things Anunoby does for a team do not show up on the everyday box score.

Anunoby's injury history is concerning when one considers the reputation of Tom Thibodeau's coaching style. Despite those concerns, it is hard to envision New York not giving Anunoby any price he asks for in free agency after the investment they made when acquiring him, knowing he was on an expiring deal.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference. Contract details are courtesy of Spotrac.