Highlights OG Anunoby's elbow injury flared up and it was reported he could miss more time than initially expected.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau discussed the injury and MRI results, which came back clean, during Monday's broadcast of the game against the Warriors.

The Knicks have been significantly better with Anunoby on the court, as he's been among their most all-around impactful players.

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby just came back to the court last week after a lengthy absence due to an elbow injury. His return helped the Knicks rattle off three wins in a row and the impact of the former Toronto Raptors forward became even more glaringly apparent.

Anunoby, however, was back on the injury report ahead of their clash against the Golden State Warriors, and it was initially reported that the defensive stalwart may be in danger of missing more than just Monday's game at Chase Center.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski initially reported that the 6-foot-7 wing had a "post-surgical flare-up" in his shooting elbow, and it is currently unclear how long he will be out.

This led to some immediate concern for the Knicks, who made several upgrades during the season via trade, including acquiring Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors in late December. But head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke during Monday's broadcast and provided some good news on the situation.

Knicks coach provides some positive light on Anunoby's status

According to Thibodeau, Anunoby's MRI results on the injury came back clean. It's expected that Anunoby is likely going to miss the final game of the current road trip, and it's something the team will need to monitor going forward.

If Anunoby misses just one additional game, it'd be a huge sigh of relief for the Knicks as a pivotal stretch lies ahead. The Knicks enter Monday's game with a half game lead over the Orlando Magic for the No. 4 seed and sit 2.5 games behind the No. 3 Cleveland Cavaliers and 3.5 back of the No. 2 Milwaukee Bucks.

Anunoby Has Been a Game-Changer for Knicks

New York's record with Anunoby: 15-2

Anunoby has been a game-changing addition for New York since he arrived via trade. The Knicks rattled off five straight wins when he made his debut and went on another six-game winning streak just before his elbow injury.

To top it off, after Anunoby's return from a 16-game absence, the Knicks reeled off three-straight victories. Overall, the team is 15-2 when the 26-year-old is available and 8-10 when he is on the sidelines.

New York is certainly hopeful that Thibodeau's expected timeline stands true for Anunoby. The Knicks are one of the best defensive teams in the league with Anunoby anchoring that end of the floor.

Anunoby has the third-best plus-minus (+297) in the NBA since joining New York, coming in just behind Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum (+340) and Knicks teammate Jalen Brunson (+308). And this is despite Tatum playing twice as many games as him and Brunson appearing in 13 more contests during that span.