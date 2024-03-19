Highlights The New York Knicks have been dominant with Anunoby, boasting a historic net rating and elite defense.

Anunoby's seamless fit adds defensive prowess, offensive depth, and elevates the team's ceiling.

Knicks are contenders but may need one more trade to ultimately challenge top-tier teams like the Celtics and Nuggets.

The New York Knicks came into the 2023-24 NBA season with the unfamiliar feeling of real expectations after their first playoff series victory in a decade in 2022-23. With budding superstar Jalen Brunson, two-time All-Star Julius Randle, and a young core of improving players, the Knicks were ready to take the next step.

However, the sense around the organization and fanbase was that the team still needed to make another big trade or two to get the Knicks over the top. After a mediocre 17-15 start to the season where many of New York's young players experienced growing pains, the Knicks made the first pivotal trade.

After sending franchise cornerstones RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to Toronto for two-way forward OG Anunoby, there was a lot of pressure for this move to work out. It certainly has worked out so far, in a way that not even the most optimistic Knicks fan could have ever dreamed.

New York Has Been Historically Great When Anunoby Plays

Despite a nagging elbow injury, Anunoby has transformed the Knicks' ceiling

Since Anunoby arrived in New York, he has played in just 17 games due to the aforementioned elbow injury. However, in these games, the Knicks have gone 15-2 with wins over the Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat, Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers (twice), and Orlando Magic.

Furthermore, Julius Randle has missed four of those games as he continues to nurse his dislocated shoulder, and one of the two losses came without Jalen Brunson.

Incredibly, the numbers get even spookier for the rest of the league. New York has played to a +15.9 net rating per contest with Anunoby in the lineup, which would be four points better than Boston if it were over the full season.

These numbers would also be the greatest single-season net rating in NBA history by over two points per game. It's a small sample size, but the dominance is still jarring.

Knicks With OG Anunoby (17 games) Category Stat NBA Rank NRTG +15.9 1st ORTG 119.9 2nd DRTG 103.9 1st

Why Has Anunoby Helped the Knicks So Much?

OG's fit has been seamless and solved a huge roster need

Despite always being a coveted asset around the league, no one could foresee how valuable Anunoby was going to be to the Knicks. He seemed like a great fit on paper, but to upgrade the team from a middling, solid group to a true contender far outstripped what was thought of his value.

This trade has shed more light on a particular player archaetype that is transcendent for a basketball team without putting up eye-popping box-score numbers.

This player type is the elite two-way forward who is able to guard every position on the other team, from quick guards like De'Aaron Fox to big, physical centers such as Domantas Sabonis. Anunoby made huge defensive stops on both in a recent win over Sacramento.

Proving the worth of a player like Anunoby is simply a numbers game. Having a player on your team who can shut down the opponent's best player regardless of their size or play style allows the other four guys to defend without helping or double-teaming the ball.

When a team has good defensive personnel like the Knicks, defending 4-on-4 without the opposing star is a recipe for success.

One of the main weaknesses for New York that would've cost them in a playoff series was their previous lack of an elite defender who could shut down an opposing star like Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, Jimmy Butler, or Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Now they have their guy in Anunoby, and it has completely changed their ceiling.

OG Anunoby Defensive Numbers Category Stat Team Rank DFGA 12.0 5th DFG% 41.7 1st FG% Diff -5.2 1st

The addition of Anunoby has also worked wonders for the Knicks offense, giving them a much-needed secondary creator who can space the floor, attack closeouts, and work in isolation on rare occasions. The defensive pressure on Brunson and Randle proved to be too much at times, especially when Randle was off his game. The impact of upgrading from RJ Barrett to Anunoby at the small-forward position cannot be understated.

Can the Knicks Truly Contend for an NBA Championship?

New York may need to make one more trade, but they have a fighting chance

The ultimate question regarding the 2023-24 Knicks is simple: can they win the NBA Title? It seems like a silly question considering how dominant they have been since adding Anunoby, but there are still several teams who appear to be more talented than the Knicks.

There are two teams that are surely better positioned than New York to win the title — the Celtics and Nuggets. The talent advantage these two have, especially in their starting fives, may be insurmountable for the Knicks this year. However, New York will at least have a fighting chance to win any series, and are one trade away from joining the top tier of contention.

Additionally, the Knicks have firmly placed themselves in the tier below with legitimate contenders such as Milwaukee, Minnesota, Oklahoma City, and the Clippers. Although their sample size of excellence is much smaller, they have shown enough when Randle and Anunoby have been healthy that they're capable of being mentioned in the same conversation as those teams.

The only other wrinkle in the Knicks' championship hopes is the injury status of Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson. Both are currently ramping up towards a return to game action before the regular season comes to a close, but their statuses are certainly still up in the air. Furthermore, even if they do return somewhat soon, it is undetermined how close to their true productivity they can actually provide for the Knicks.

If the Knicks are able to be whole again in time for a playoff run, though, the league should be on notice.