Highlights OG Anunoby has been ruled out for Game 3 due to a hamstring injury.

Anunoby ended Game 2 with 28 points and 4 three-pointers despite the injury.

All-Star Jalen Brunson is questionable for Game 3 after an injury in Game 2.

The New York Knicks will have to play Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in Indianapolis without OG Anunoby.

Anunoby was officially ruled out for Game 3 on Thursday following a hamstring strain which he suffered during Game 2. In the second half of that game at Madison Square Garden, against the Indiana Pacers, Anunoby went down and limped off the court awkwardly.

He did not return in the game after suffering the injury. He ended the night with 28 points while shooting 10 of 19 from the field, and 4 for 7 from the three point range. The Knicks boast an impressive 26-5 record when he plays, including the postseason.

The news also comes as All-Star Jalen Brunson is listed as questionable for Game 3. In the first quarter of Game 2, Brunson left the game with an injury and missed the entire second quarter, before returning in the third. He would go on to finish the game with 29 points as the Knicks won by a score of 130-121.

This story will be updated as news develops.