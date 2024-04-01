Highlights OG Anunoby is closer to returning for the New York Knicks than Julius Randle; the latter's return remains uncertain.

The Knicks will need both players back soon to compete in the playoffs in a loaded Eastern Conference.

The Knicks are preparing to play without the star players, fearing they might not return in time.

Both Julius Randle and OG Anunoby have been catalysts for the New York Knicks this season, when on the court. The two combined for an iconic January, but they have missed plenty of time since due to injuries — and news has surfaced regarding their conditions.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Anunoby is much closer to returning for the Knicks than Randle. For Anunoby, it is only a matter of the swelling from his elbow going down, but for Randle, the situation is much more precarious.

Anunoby went down on January 27 after experiencing pain due to a loose bone fragment in his right elbow. He was sidelined for over a month, finally returning on March 12 and aiding the Knicks in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

OG Anunoby – 2023-24 Stats (Knicks) GP 17 PPG 14.5 RPG 4.9 APG 1.6 FG% 49.7 3PT% 36.4

But Anunoby would only play two more games after that before being sidelined again, reportedly due to his shoulder flaring up again. He has not returned since, but according to Charania, that time could be coming soon.

“For the Knicks, it's really a wait-and-see approach, it seems OG Anunoby is more likely than Julius Randle at this point.” —Shams Charania

Anunoby was traded to the Knicks on December 30, and he made his debut with the team on January 1. From there, he, Randle, and Jalen Brunson catapulted the Knicks to a 14-2 record in January, the best of that month in the entire league. Overall, the Knicks are 17-2 when Anunoby is on the court for them.

Randle’s Return Is Still Up in the Air

Julius Randle’s return remains much more uncertain

Julius Randle, meanwhile, is a more unknown case. While Anunoby is expected to return soon, whether or not Randle will return soon is still to be determined. He also went down on January 27, but with a dislocated shoulder.

Julius Randle – 2023-24 Stats GP 46 PPG 24.0 RPG 9.2 APG 5.0 FG% 47.2 3PT% 31.1

Unlike Anunoby, he is yet to be cleared for full contact and as a result has not returned to the court since. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, as usual, did not have much detail to offer regarding the situation.

“Just keep doing what he's doing, day-to-day. You never know when it turns. That's basically the approach we take. Rehab is really your game, so put everything you have into that. And eventually you'll get there; you can't get discouraged; just keep working at it. The other guys, they have a job to do.” —Tom Thibodeau on Randle’s rehab

Mentality Change In New York

The Knicks appear to be preparing for the worst, due to injuries

Unfortunately for New York, the team has reportedly begun to fear the worst regarding Anunoby and Randle. The mentality of the team has shifted to playing as if the two will not return, adapting to life without the two stars.

"I'm looking at it like this is the team we're going to have. I think that's how we have to approach it, that those guys aren't coming back and obviously we'll be pleasantly surprised if they come back…we’ve got to approach every game and the end of this season that those guys aren't coming back, and if they do, be pleasantly surprised.” —Josh Hart

If the Knicks desire to make a strong and deep playoff push, both Anunoby and Randle will be needed. They have eight games left to play on the schedule before the playoffs begin, and a lot will be determined by those eight games.

New York currently possesses the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, even after two heartbreaking losses to both the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder. But the East is a tight race, and with multiple teams within games of each other, the standings could (and most likely will) shift quite a bit.

The Knicks will need to get Anunoby back for some of these eight games at least. Randle, on the other hand, may not be available when the playoffs begin, which will severely hurt their potential run.