The biggest concern of the New York Knicks this NBA offseason has been taken care of. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that free agent forward OG Anunoby will re-sign with the Knicks on a massive five-year, $212.5 million contract.

Anunoby's new contract will pay him roughly $42.5 million a season. The 6-foot-7 wing officially entered the free agent market on Monday when he opted out of his player option.

Plenty of teams were interested in prying away the 3-and-D forward from New York and Anunoby was reportedly not pleased with the Knicks' offer a week ago.

But it appears like both sides managed to come to an agreement and the Knicks secured the man they traded for last season on a long-term deal that includes a player option and trade kicker.