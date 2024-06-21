Highlights Isaiah Hartenstein impressed as a backup center, making him a strong candidate for a long-term deal with the Knicks.

Mitchell Robinson's defensive skills are valuable, but his injury history may make him expendable for trade talks.

Trading Robinson could help the Knicks target a wing scorer and playmaker, while promoting Hartenstein to the starting five.

The 2023-24 New York Knicks were defined by heart and resiliency. Through countless injuries, the Knicks managed to capture the number two seed and nearly advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals.

One key player who stepped up was backup center Isaiah Hartenstein . Hartenstein, who is an unrestricted free agent in 2024, stepped in for the injured Mitchell Robinson and displayed an impressive game as a two-way center.

Now, according to Yahoo! Sports' Jake Fischer, the Knicks have contacted teams about moving Robinson in a deal. If the Knicks decide to prioritize Hartenstein, there is less of an emphasis on retaining Robinson.

With a similar skill set, it is unlikely New York will extend long-term contracts to both centers. With Robinson on the board as a central trade chip, how can the Knicks upgrade for next season?

Robinson's Trade Value

Averaged 5.6 PPG and 8.5 REB in 31 games last season

When fully healthy, Robinson is a very capable starting pivot. Though his offensive game leaves some to be desired, he plays his ideal role to a tee: Robinson is one of the league's most reliable rim protectors and makes a nice impact on the boards.

The only problem that has plagued Robinson in his career has been his lack of availability. Through six seasons, Robinson's career-high in games played (in a single season) is only 72. In 2022-23, the season right after New York inked him to a four-year, $60 million extension, he missed 31 games.

Since he is normally rehabbing some sort of injury, Robinson's growth, particularly offensively, has stunted a bit. With his latest setback in the rearview mirror, however, expect plenty of teams to come calling for services.

Despite Robinson's shortcomings, he is still a highly-productive defender in limited action. His athleticism, natural instincts as a shot-blocker, and ability to affect game flow is sure to be valued around the NBA. If Robinson is paired with a lob passer who can find him for easy baskets, he has a chance to really surprise in his next situation.

While it is more likely (at this stage) he will be acquired as a high-level reserve, look for everyone, from lottery teams to contenders, to show some interest. In return for Robinson, the Knicks need to target a wing scorer and another playmaker to draw attention away from New York's all-stars. Adding both pieces will help balance out a roster already known for elite defense.

Hartenstein Is A Capable Replacement

Averaged 8.7 PPG, 9.4 REB, and 3.1 AST as a starter in 2023-24

Hartenstein literally played his way into a long-term spot in New York this past season — he both mastered his initial goal and later stepped up when the Knicks were short-handed. It's no secret Hartenstein will command a lot of attention when free agency begins.

Teams searching for a starting center or, at worst, a top-notch backup should aggressively pursue him. However, his familiarity with New York favors the incumbent. Rewarding Hartenstein with a new deal could be one of the team's first moves this offseason.

Hartenstein has always been an underrated scorer, but his entire game as a defender and playmaker was on full display in the postseason. As a "short-roll decision-maker," Hartenstein can knock down his patented floater or find an open shooter.

He's a perfect fit for Coach Tom Thibodeau, which makes Robinson expendable. For New York to recapture the magic of last season, it will need to be a combination of continuity and minor roster reconstruction. Essentially, promoting Hartenstein to the starting five (full-time) could be a simple move that pays off down the road. And if the team can get a generous return for Robinson, the added depth will be important for better durability next season.