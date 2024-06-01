Highlights The Knicks must decide between re-signing key free agents or trading draft picks for a superstar this offseason.

If they bring back their entire team from last season, it's possible that their rotation will be too crowded.

There are worse problems than having too many good players, but limiting minutes of key players could become an issue.

The New York Knicks have some decisions to make this offseason if they want to take the next step toward championship contention.

Coming off a 50-win season that saw them come within a game of the Eastern Conference Finals despite numerous injuries to key players, the Knicks have the option of re-signing key free agents or cashing in their numerous draft assets to land another superstar. In fact, they could do both!

Of course, finding said star is easier said than done. The Knicks are in an enviable position in this regard. They have a well-rounded roster and a culture built on toughness and hard work. They'll have to be deliberate about what kind of star they add, from a position, skill, and personality standpoint.

And with no perfect fit immediately available, it's possible that the Knicks will stand pat. After all, New York could convince itself that with a full, healthy roster, they could be playing in the Eastern Conference Finals right now, giving the Boston Celtics a real battle.

Let's say the Knicks opt to run it back by re-signing key free agents in OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein while picking up the contract option for Bojan Bogdanovic. Let's also assume they add one player in free agency. The Knicks may look to add another ball-handler off the bench to help in the minutes when Jalen Brunson is on the bench. For the sake of this exercise, let's say they sign Monte Morris in free agency. (Again, just as a projection; there's no evidence that Morris and the Knicks are linked).

The bulk of the Knicks rotation would look like this:

Starters: Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, OG Anunoby, Julius Randle, Isaiah Hartenstein

Bench: Miles McBridge, Monte Morris, Josh Hart, Bojan Bogdanovic, Mitchell Robinson

That's a deep, solid team. The Knicks went 12-2 in January following the trade for Anunoby, before Randle and Anunoby got hurt. That stretch was also before the Knicks traded for Alec Burks and Bogdanovic. So, the Knicks have not seen their full roster together yet. And the above rotation projection doesn't include the Knicks using the 24th and 25th picks in the draft, which could net them more rotation-worthy players.

With such a group, the Knicks would be potential championship contenders.

It does, however, open the door to one concern: Are there too many guys?

Will the Knicks Rotation Be Too Crowded?

A talented, deep roster is a luxury, but it can impact a team's performance

Part of the Magic of the Knicks' 2023-24 season was how the team fought through adversity. Following injuries to Randle, Anunoby, and Robinson, Brunson took his game to another level whhile players like DiVincenzo, Hart, Herstenstein, and Precious Achiuwa all had career years, in part because they were relied on to play heavy minutes for a short-handed team.

There can be some benefits to shorter rotations and asking key players like DiVincenzo, Hart, and Hartenstein to do more. All three players got to show previously unseen aspects of their games because they played big minutes. DiVincenzo wouldn't have gotten up so many three-pointers and broken the Knicks' franchise record if he was playing fewer minutes. Hart wouldn't have recorded the first six triple-doubles of his career if he was playing 20 minutes off the bench.

From February 1 to the end of the regular season, here is how the Knicks' minutes shook out in the rotation.

Knicks Rotation Down The Stretch Player Games Minutes per Game Josh Hart 34 39.9 Donte DiVincenzo 33 38.0 Jalen Brunson 31 35.0 OG Anunoby 9 33.5 Miles McBride 33 29.6 Precious Achiuwa 33 27.2 Isaiah Hartenstein 29 25.4 Bojan Bogdanovic 29 19.2 Jericho Sims 21 17.2 Mitchell Robinson 10 15.5

Obviously, players like Hart and DiVincenzo were leaned upon to play heavy minutes while the team was short-handed. But the Knicks were also successful, going 19-15 over that stretch.

If healthy next season, the Knicks will decrease the minutes of Hart, DiVincenzo, and McBride, but with Randle, Anunoby, and Robinson healthy next season, it will be hard to spread all those minnutes around.

There is some concern about limiting the overall ceiling of the team if so many rotation-worthy players have to have their minutes limited to make room for each other.

It's a good problem to have, but not a simple one.

The Knicks saw this at the beginning of last season before they made their two midseason trades. Players like Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, DiVincenzo, and Hart were all battling for minutes.

While the Knicks' locker room chemistry was fine, by all accounts, it did lead to some issues. Grimes and Hart both publicly griped about minutes and touches. Quickley was in a contract year and viewed himself as worthy of starting — his minutes were limited by the presence of Brunson.

Grimes was expected to be a breakout candidate as a third-year player, but was splitting time with DiVincenzo, who had just joined the Knicks on a $52 million contract. Barrett viewed himself as a lead scorer, but was often reduced to spotting up and was occasionally pulled from the game for better shooters and defenders.

The Knicks were a tad sluggish out of the gate, starting the year 17-14 before making the trade for Anunoby — they took off immediately after that.

If the Knicks run it back next season, they could face similar issues. And some players will have their minutes squeezed. McBride, for instance, earned a rotation spot with his excellent three-point shooting and tenacious defense.

But if the Knicks are looking for more ball-handling and have to find enough minutes for Brunson and DiVincenzo, it's hard to imagine McBride getting more than 10-15 minutes per game. The same might happen with Bogdanovic, if he has to compete for minutes with Randle, Anunoby, and Hart.

Does a 2-For-1 Trade Make Sense?

Knicks could ease the minutes burden by making a trade

If the Knicks do run it back, they could still make a trade for an impact player who isn't a "superstar."

If they do, it might make sense, to do a two-for-one trade, in which the Knicks send out two rotation players for one.

Bogdanovic becomes the most obvious trade chip if the Knicks pick up his $19 million contract option this summer. His salary could be useful for salary-matching in a trade. After that, the Knicks would have to make some difficult decisions.

McBride could be the Knicks' most attractive young player. At 23 years old, coming off a season in which he shot 41% from three, McBride is an easy fit off the bench for many teams. And he is only just starting a three-year, $13 million contract.

If the Knicks were reluctant to give up McBride, Robinson could be another trade candidate. Robinson has excelled when healthy, but health has been a problem. He played 31 games this season after undergoing ankle surgery in December. He returned for the playoffs, but re-injured his ankle and missed nearly the entire second-round series.

Mitchell Robinson Availability Season Games Played 2020-21 31 2021-22 72 2022-23 49 2023-24 31

A dominant rebounder and finisher in the paint when healthy, Robinson is on a declining contract that pays him $14.3 million in 2024-25 and $12.9 million in 2025-26.

While giving up valuable rotation players isn't easy, it could be a way for the Knicks to fill a need via trade while opening up more minutes for key players.

Is This Much Ado About Nothing?

After an injury-plagued year, do the Knicks really need to worry about being too deep?

The simple answer is no, the Knicks won't press the panic button if they field a rotation that is worthy of going 10-deep next season. That talent and depth could be useful if a key player suffers another long-term injury.

But camaraderie and culture can be fragile. What the Knicks developed this past season was special, and they have the rare opportunity to improve fairly easily.

The Knicks can return the exact same team, banking on the idea that they'll be even better if they stay healthy. But there is the chance that with so many players coming off career years — and some being rewarded with new contracts — that they won't like having to play fewer minutes. Reducing the roles of the players that powered the franchise's best season in a decade could come with some side effects.

It's just one of many factors the Knicks will have to consider in what's shaping up to be a crucial offseason.