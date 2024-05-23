Highlights The Knicks' 2024 season was plagued by significant injuries, impacting their playoffs run.

Last season, the New York Knicks surprised the basketball world when they not only reached the playoffs but defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in the opening round to advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. There was a feeling of confidence in the air as the Knicks were favored against the underdog Miami Heat.

The Heat then proved they were, indeed, the better team, despite the lower record and seed. The Knicks would lose to them in the second round and vowed to be better the following year. And they were, finishing with 50 wins for the first time since 2013, and once again making it to the Semifinals.

But 2024 would see the Knicks go out similarly than they did in 2023, losing to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the second round. New York should not be ashamed of the loss, however, as while an opportunity was missed, circumstances unfortunate to the Knicks caused their loss. They still fought through those circumstances and all indications are that brighter days are ahead.

Swaths of Injuries

The Knicks’ playoff run was derailed by injuries

It is the narrative constantly repeated: injuries are what derailed the Knicks’ 2024 season. The circumstances unfortunate to them were, indeed, the injuries, and while teams often use that as an excuse, it was not an excuse in the case of the Knicks. Unlike last year, injuries were the sole reason they were eliminated this year.

The injuries affected the Knicks, especially in the playoffs, but began in the regular season. As early as December, key defender Mitchell Robinson went down with an ankle injury and surgery and missed several months of the season before returning shortly before the playoffs.

He, however, re-injured the ankle following a foul from Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs, which saw Embiid grab Robinson’s ankle while he was in mid-air, causing him to land on it awkwardly. That ended up sidelining Robinson for the remainder of the playoffs.

The Knicks were clicking in January when they had Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, and OG Anunoby all playing together. That month, they went 14-2, but at the end of it, Randle and Anunoby both went down with injuries. Randle, in particular, separated his shoulder and eventually would need surgery on it, sidelining him for the remainder of the season and the entire playoffs.

Anunoby, meanwhile, was on and off with injuries and did return for the playoffs. However, he strained his hamstring in Game 3 of the Semifinals against the Pacers, and he'd return for Game 7 but severely compromised.

Bojan Bogdanovic was lost for the remainder of the playoffs due to foot and wrist surgery. Josh Hart got hurt in Game 6 and played compromised for Game 7. And in Game 7, the main man Jalen Brunson fractured his left hand and had to leave the game early.

The injuries are what derailed the Knicks’ season, and that is a reason, not an excuse. The Pacers, to their credit, were able to capitalize on the circumstances and defeat New York in seven to advance to the Conference Finals.

Production Despite Injuries

The Knicks attempted to spit in the face of injuries for as long as they could

The reality is that most teams facing a similar amount of injuries as the Knicks did would have folded come playoffs. This year’s Milwaukee Bucks were built around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, and when they were both absent in the playoffs, they were a swift first-round exit.

The Cleveland Cavaliers had their top scorer Donovan Mitchell and top defender Jarrett Allen present during their first round against the Orlando Magic, allowing them to win that series in seven. But once those two went down in the second round against the Boston Celtics, the Cavaliers were swiftly eliminated in five.

In similar fashion, the Miami Heat lacked Jimmy Butler after he got hurt in their Play-In game, and simply could not make up the offensive production without him. They also were eliminated in five.

For all intents and purposes, the Knicks entered the playoffs already severely undermanned and fought their way through it. Most notably, they were able to do so thanks to the rise to stardom of Jalen Brunson, who completely put the team on his back through the first two rounds.

Brunson averaged nearly 30 points per game (29.7 to be exact) in the seven-game series against Indiana, along with 2.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He shot 46.1 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from the three-point range in the series as well. His average of 33 points per game over the collective playoffs was the most of any NBA player in the playoffs this year.

Jalen Brunson – 2023-24 Stats Category Regular Season Playoffs PPG 28.7 32.4 RPG 3.6 3.3 APG 6.7 7.5 FG% 47.9 44.4 3PT% 40.1 31.0

The injuries forced players who would normally be bench players on a healthy Knicks squad to rise up and become starters. The playoffs notably saw Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo start games, allowing their stats to improve.

DiVincenzo averaged 17.8 points per game in the postseason, up from his season average of 15.5, while his three-point shooting percentage rose from 40.1 percent in the regular season to 42.5 in the postseason.

Hart saw a massive increase in scoring, jumping from an average of 9.4 points per game in the regular season to 14.5 in the playoffs. His three-point percentage also shot up from 31.0 in the regular season to 37.3 in the playoffs.

Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo – 2023-24 Playoffs Stats Category Hart DiVincenzo PPG 14.5 17.8 RPG 11.5 4.0 APG 4.5 2.6 FG% 44.0 41.9 3PT% 31.0 42.5

These increases are simply due to their increased play time in the playoffs, which came out of desperation and necessity. However, it shaped them into better all-around players, and the fact that the Knicks were even able to get that level of production out of their secondary players shows how deep their roster and bench are.

Finally, the Knicks have a bright future. They are attempting to lock Jalen Brunson down long-term, planning on re-signing OG Anunoby, and still have Julius Randle for another year.

Their bench is not going anywhere, and with a heap of draft picks, the Knicks will seek to add another superstar to round out their lineup. If they stay healthy again next year, they will be legitimate title contenders.