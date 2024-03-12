Highlights The New York Knicks expect the return of key players to boost their post-season chances, despite their recent slide in the standings.

Anunoby's return may help bolster the Knicks' lineup and push for a deeper post-season run.

The former Villanova Wildcats trio have stepped up in Randle and Anunoby's absence, showcasing chemistry and success.

The New York Knicks have been plagued by injuries to their starters as of late, but a change of fortune appears to be on the horizon with OG Anunoby set to return to NBA action tonight, with both Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson also expected to be back before the end of the regular season.

As such, league insider Mark Medina still tips the Knicks outfit to go on a deep post-season run, despite their recent slide in the Eastern Conference standings.

Notable Absences Have Led to Knicks Slide

4-8 record in February, now sit 4th in the East

When the Knicks swung a trade for OG Anunoby, they very quickly established themselves as genuine contenders in the Eastern Conference, but after 14 games, in which they had a 12-2 record, the 26-year-old went down with an elbow injury which required surgery, which has seen him miss the past 18 games.

In that span, the Knicks have gone 8-10, though, they have also had to contend with an injury to their star power forward, Julius Randle, who is now ineligible for a $1.28 million bonus due to falling short of the 65 games played threshold, while first time All-Star in 2024, Jalen Brunson, has also seen a few games on the sidelines.

OG Anunoby - 2023-24 On/Off Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court ORTG 123.5 112.0 DRTG 98.9 115.6 NRTG 24.6 -3.6 PIE 60.9 47.4

But, with news surfacing that Anunoby was gearing up for a return, with him now being listed as active tonight in their match up against the Philadelphia 76ers, there is optimism once again that the Knicks can get back to winning ways and show that they are still a top contender in a competitive Eastern landscape.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his first 14 games with the Knicks, Anunoby has a plus-252 plus-minus rating, the most since play-by-play was first recorded in the 1996-97 season.

These hopes have been further boosted, where, per a report from SNY’s Ian Begley, center Mitchell Robinson is making ‘good, steady progress’, with head coach Tom Thibodeau announcing that he is expected to be cleared for contact soon.

This positive report comes after there were initial concerns when Robinson went down with an ankle injury in early December that it would be season ending.

New York now sits fourth in the East, but have the Orlando Magic and 76ers hot on their tails, with only a game separating the three sides.

Knicks still ‘heavily favored’ in the Eastern Conference

Despite their pile up of injuries, Medina doesn’t feel as though this will impact their hopes of going on a deep post-season run, with the journalist expecting most, if not all, the absentees to be fully healthy in time.

As such, he further goes on to argue that outside of the Boston Celtics, the Knicks are considered the next best team.

“I think it's only a concern if Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, Jalen Brunson, and Mitchell Robinson are not available in the postseason. But, they're all expected to be healthy once the postseason starts. Specifically with Anunoby, his return is imminent. Julius Randle - it's fluid as far as his work, and what he has been able to do, but he's expected to be back soon. So, it's not ideal that they're not winning as many games, and are falling below in the standings. But frankly, outside of Boston, they are heavily favored candidates in the East."

Former Villanova Wildcats Trio Holding Down the Fort

Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart have combined for 62.1 PPG, 17.8 REB, and 15.9 AST in last 15 outings

In the wake of Anunoby and Randle's absences, key pieces of the rotation had no choice but to move into starting roles, with Josh Hart joining his former Villanova teammates, Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo stepping into the starting power forward role to great success.

The trio of Wildcats has demonstrated their on-court chemistry from their college days by combining for 62.1 points, 17.8 rebounds and 15.9 assists in their last 15 outings together, with Brunson leading the way with 27.0 points per game, while Hart has contributed 10.4 rebounds in that same span, keeping the Knicks afloat despite their thin roster.

Brunson, DiVincenzo and Hart - Three Man Line-Up Advanced Statistics Category Statistic AST% 58.3 AST RATIO 17.4 REB% 53.8 TS% 56.9 PACE 97.43

What is perhaps more impressive is that all three players are shooting above 34 percent from behind the three-point line, with Hart leading the entire Knicks roster in three-point field goal percentage among those to attempt more than five attempts per game, averaging 37.5 percent.

Meanwhile, DiVincenzo is converting his long distance attempts at a rate of 36.6 percent, good enough for fourth-best among his teammates, though he attempts a team-high 12.3 shots per game, with Brunson attempting the second-most threes a game, 6.3 attempts, at which he sinks an average of 34.2 percent.

When sharing the court together this season, they have outscored their opponents by 2.9 points per 100 possessions, posting a 115.4 offensive rating and a 112.5 defensive rating, though in the past 15 games, their defensive efficiency has improved to 111.6.

All in all, the Knicks have battled their way into ensuring that they still remain in contention for a top seed in the Eastern Conference, despite the plethora of injury setbacks that they have faced, though Medina doesn't feel as though where they eventually seed will matter too much.

“With the Knicks, the seeding might be a little bit overrated, because as long as they're healthy when the playoffs start, it'll be fine. As far as where the Knicks fit in with the rest of the East landscape, frankly, things won't really change, as long as we're getting some good injury news before April.

With brighter days ahead, the only way for the Knicks is up, and they will be looking to capitalize on the return of OG Anunoby tonight, with the expectation that he can help his teammates further until the likes of Randle and Robinson are able to also return.

