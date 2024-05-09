Highlights OG Anunoby's hamstring injury could strain Knicks' rotation with dwindling players.

The New York Knicks have a 2-0 lead over the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference semifinals after New York defended Madison Square Garden with a 130-121 victory on Wednesday night. Not everything is looking up for the Knicks, however, as they may be on the verge of an injury crisis.

O.G. Anunoby left Game 2 in the third quarter with what appeared to be a strained hamstring, an injury that traditionally keeps NBA players out for multiple games. Anunoby did not return.

Jalen Brunson was also forced to leave Game 2 (foot) in the first quarter but did return to the court in the second half and appeared to have full mobility.

Anunoby's Absence Would Push Knicks to a Breaking Point

Injuries are starting to pile up in New York

If Anunoby's hamstring causes him to miss games in this series, Tom Thibodeau will be facing pressing issues regarding a Knicks rotation that had already been dwindled down to six or seven players entering Game 2.

The Knicks learned on Tuesday that they will be without Mitchell Robinson (ankle) for the remainder of the playoffs. Last week, New York lost Bojan Bogdanovic for the remainder of the season to foot surgery.

Injuries to Anunoby and Brunson in Game 2 on Wednesday night threatened to finally expunge the spirit of a Knicks roster and fan base that have already been without Julius Randle since January due to season-ending shoulder surgery.

Brunson's re-entrance into Game 2 prevented a complete destruction of morale, as did New York's handling of business in the fourth quarter to keep a feisty Pacers team at bay.

The Knicks will be awaiting further information and of imaging results of Anunoby's hamstring with bated breath.

A significant Anunoby injury would be particularly damaging for the Knicks not only because they are running out of quality rotational players to put on the floor, but also because Anunoby has been the crucial addition that unlocks this team. The Knicks are 26-5 since acquiring Anunoby.

Without Anunoby, Tom Thibodeau would have to rely more heavily on Precious Achiuwa, who played only four minutes in Game 2. Outside of Achiuwa, Miles McBride is the only other bench player for the Knicks that Thibodeau trusts in a playoff situation.

When asked after Game 2 about his own injury, Jalen Brunson said, "I'm all good, and that's it."